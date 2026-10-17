Karnataka LoP R Ashoka hit out at the Congress govt for neglecting sugarcane farmers, claiming the Centre is actively working for them. He alleged state inaction on weightage cheating and SAP, while praising the Centre for clearing dues and raising FRP.

Centre Proactive, State Government Silent: R Ashoka

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Saturday targeted the Congress-led state government over the condition of sugarcane growers in the state, asserting that the Central Government is actively working in favour of sugarcane farmers while the state administration continues to remain silent without doing its share of work.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Ashoka claimed that the BJP-led Central Government had already taken a decision regarding the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane. He noted that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took the initiative to work on the issue, which led to the formation of a relevant MSP commission. He emphasised that the Centre stands firmly with sugarcane growers, asserting that steps are being taken to fulfil the seven demands submitted by farmers.

NDA Cleared UPA Arrears, Increased FRP

Contrasting current measures with the period prior to 2014, the BJP leader alleged farmers under the UPA regime previously had to wait years for payments after supplying sugarcane and without MSP, they were forced to sell their yield at lower rates. He informed that after the NDA came to power, arrears worth Rs 16,600 crore left behind by the UPA government were cleared. He added that under the NDA government, an FRP amount was systematically increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40, reaching Rs 365 per quintal in 2026.

'Payments Quick, Cheating Curbed Under Modi Govt'

Ashoka alleged that the Karnataka state government continues to remain silent on the cheating in the weightage of the sugarcane matter. "Payments are being made quickly to sugarcane growers, and this year 99% of farmers have been paid their arrears. Because of the Modi government, this has grown into a big industry. The income of sugarcane growers has increased. Farmers should keep this in mind. Earlier, there was cheating in the weighing of sugarcane; controls have been imposed on that. Earlier 7–8% was calculated as waste; now that is also being managed. Because of this, the state government is getting revenue from GST. Yet the Congress government is silent and not talking about it," said R Ashoka.

Ashoka Accuses State of Cheating Farmers

He claimed that under Congress, sugar factories in Karnataka are charging varying rates and reporting inflated waste figures, cheating farmers. Ashoka called on the state administration to establish testing laboratories to assist farmers, pointing out that Karnataka had failed to implement the State Advisory Price (SAP), asserting that farmers would not have taken to the streets if the state government had delivered justice to the group.

Additionally, Karnataka LoP criticised Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for giving a vague response about not holding discussions with the central government; Ashoka remarked that while the Chief Minister frequently travelled to Delhi for other matters, he had not visited the national capital to conduct negotiations on behalf of sugarcane growers.