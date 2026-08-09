Following the arrest of history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced that action against goons will be intensified ahead of the Onam season, with strict surveillance based on police station lists.

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday said that the action against goons will be intensified ahead of the Onam season after State Police arrested history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki. Ayanki, an accused in several cases, was arrested after a search lasting more than two days and took him into custody from a hideout in Kannur, officials said. Chennithala told reporters in Thrissur, "No goon who challenges the people will have any place in Keralam... Action against goons has already begun, and it will be intensified ahead of the Onam season. Strict surveillance will be maintained based on the lists available at all police stations. No matter who provides protection to such people, action will be taken against them. All possible legal measures will be taken against them."

History-Sheeter Arjun Ayanki Arrested

According to Kannur City Police Commissioner Vijaya Bharath Reddy, IPS, Ayanki was arrested by a police team led by the Northern Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Police on Saturday said Ayanki had been staying at an apartment in Kannur city along with a friend. When the police team reached the apartment, he allegedly attempted to escape but was unsuccessful.

Background of the Case

Ayanki and his associates had been taken into custody on suspicion of assembling near Kothamangalam for alleged criminal activities. After securing bail, police registered another case against Ayanki for allegedly sending threatening and abusive messages through Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms targeting the Kothamangalam Inspector who had led the raid and the Oonnukal Station House Officer (SHO).

The search for Ayanki was intensified after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Police said he allegedly continued to remain absconding and used social media platforms to challenge police officers.

Police are now taking further legal action against Ayanki in connection with the cases registered against him. (ANI)