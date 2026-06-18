The central government has approved the revival of the historic Qadian-Beas rail project in Punjab's Majha region after a century-long wait. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu announced the project, calling it a transformative step for the state.

In a major infrastructure milestone for Punjab's Majha region, the central government has officially greenlit the revival of the historic Qadian-Beas rail project, ending a wait that has spanned nearly a century. Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, announced the project, hailing it as a transformative step for the state's regional development.

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Addressing the media on Thursday, Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their continued support and commitment towards strengthening railway infrastructure in Punjab. In a post on X, he emphasised that this project is a key component of his broader commitment to revamping rail connectivity throughout the state, ensuring that Punjab remains integrated with India's rapidly expanding rail network.

A historic day for Punjab’s Majha region. 🛤️ After a long wait of nearly 100 years, the Modi Government has revived the Qadian–Beas Rail Project. This new 39.68-kilometre railway line, being developed at a cost of ₹1,400 crore, will take the Majha region’s economy, religious… pic.twitter.com/hI3Wo7tabT — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) June 18, 2026

Project Scope and Alignment

Elaborating on the Qadian Beas rail link, Ravneet Singh said that the proposed railway line will connect Qadian in Gurdaspur district with Beas in Amritsar district through a 39.68-kilometre broad-gauge corridor at an estimated cost of approximately ₹1,400 crore. The project will be executed by Northern Railway. The proposed alignment will pass through the important towns and villages of Qadian, Dhapai, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and Beas, bringing several areas of the Majha belt onto the railway network and significantly improving mobility for local residents.

Key Infrastructure Features

The project envisages the development of state-of-the-art railway infrastructure, including two crossing stations at Ghuman and Butala, Eleven major bridges and 121 minor bridges, Fifty-four Road Under Bridges (RUBs), Modern signalling and telecommunication systems and Deployment of Kavach, India's indigenous train collision avoidance system.

Historical Background and Revival

Going in flashback of the project Sh. Ravneet Singh said that the Qadian-Beas rail link traces its origins to the British era. The project was first approved during 1928-29 by the then North-Western Railway, and construction work had progressed substantially by the early 1930s. However, changing circumstances and subsequent planning priorities led to its discontinuation. Recognising its strategic and developmental significance, the project was revived under the Socially Desirable Rail Connectivity Programme and included in the supplementary Railway Budget 2010-11. After years of delays and procedural hurdles, the project has now been revived, with a revised Detailed Estimate of approximately ₹1,400 crore.

Strategic and Economic Benefits

Beyond regional connectivity, the line holds strategic significance as an alternative rail corridor to the vital Amritsar-Pathankot section during emergencies and contingencies, thereby strengthening the resilience of railway operations in northern India.

Singh further said that the railway line is expected to unlock significant economic opportunities by improving market access for farmers and agricultural produce, facilitating faster and more efficient transportation, boosting trade, commerce and small-scale industries, creating employment opportunities during construction and operation and encouraging investment and economic activity across the Majha region.

Boost to Religious Tourism

The project will improve access to several prominent religious and spiritual destinations, including Qadian, birthplace of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, Beas, Sri Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdwara Achal Sahib, Gurdwara Bhagat Namdev Ji, Ghuman, Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Panjavi, Burj Sahib, Gurdwara Baba Raja Ram Ji, Pandori Dham, Ram Sharnam Temple, Shirdi Sai Temple, and Gurdaspur. Enhanced connectivity is expected to significantly increase religious tourism and facilitate travel for pilgrims and visitors from across India and abroad.

The Minister congratulated the people of Qadian, Beas, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and the entire Majha region on this historic achievement and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to securing all necessary approvals and ensuring the timely implementation of the project. (ANI)