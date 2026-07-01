Heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai caused widespread chaos with waterlogging and traffic disruptions. A tragic incident in Chembur saw an 11-year-old student killed after a massive tree fell on a school bus, prompting allegations of civic negligence.

Monsoon Fury Causes Widespread Chaos

Intense monsoon showers lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, triggering widespread civic chaos, traffic disruptions, and a tragic casualty in the suburbs. The heavy downpour led to multiple tree-falling incidents across the western suburbs, severely choking key arterial roads. An uprooted tree near the DN Nagar Metro Station damaged a transit bus and crushed nearby objects, halting local traffic. On the Eastern Freeway, low visibility and slick conditions resulted in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning. Another massive tree fell across Swami Vivekananda (SV) Road in Andheri. Fire tenders and municipal workers equipped with mechanised tree-cutting machinery were deployed to clear the obstruction.

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Visuals showed heavily compromised visibility and slow-moving traffic as rain lashed the corridor. A two-vehicle collision was reported on the freeway, causing further delays; detailed reports on injuries from the crash are awaited. The intensification of the southwest monsoon resulted in rapid waterlogging in several critical commercial and residential hubs. The upscale business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) witnessed severe flooding, slowing down vehicular movement during peak hours. Heavy waterlogging was also reported in the Wadala area, where commuters had to wade through knee-deep water. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy showers and intermittent thunderstorms across Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of weak structures and heavily wooded areas.

Tragic School Bus Accident in Chembur

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old student was killed and several others were injured when a massive tree collapsed onto a school bus in Chembur, as heavy rain and strong winds battered the financial capital. The fatal incident occurred on Road Number 11 in Chembur when a large tree uprooted by fierce winds collapsed directly onto a school bus carrying students from Universal High School and Tilak Nagar School. The impact trapped several occupants inside the vehicle. Local residents and the bus conductor rushed to rescue the children, while emergency response teams deployed specialised cutting tools to clear the debris and extract those trapped. One student succumbed to severe injuries, while several others were rushed to Zen Hospital and Jain Hospital for emergency treatment.

Allegations of Negligence and Official Response

The fatal accident has triggered swift political fallout, with allegations emerging that local municipal officials ignored early warnings regarding the dangerous tree. "A tragic incident occurred where a large tree fell on a bus, resulting in the death of one child and injuries to others. The incident happened on Road Number 11, where tree trimming had previously been conducted," said Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. Mayor Tawde alleged that local administrative bodies had routinely ignored complaints filed by residents regarding the vulnerability of that specific tree. "The official responsible will be held accountable. The municipality will extend full financial and emotional support to the affected families," she added. Local residents have raised serious allegations of civic negligence, claiming that repeated complaints sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding unsafe, top-heavy trees in the neighbourhood had gone unheeded.

State Government Issues Directives

State School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse confirmed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have taken personal note of the tragedy. The state government has issued the following directives: The government will bear the entirety of the medical and treatment expenses for the five hospitalised students. Financial assistance will be provided to the family of the deceased 11-year-old student. To prevent future tragedies, Minister Bhuse announced that a comprehensive safety survey of ageing, weak, and vulnerable trees along roadways will be immediately undertaken across Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

IMD Issues Weather Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the relief from the downpour is unlikely anytime soon, upgrading its warnings for the region: Orange Alert for Konkan Region as Heavy to very heavy persistent rainfall along the coast; Orange Alert for Pune District (Ghats) with intense rainfall over the mountain passes; risk of minor landslides and Yellow Alert for Pune City with light to moderate continuous rainfall. (ANI)