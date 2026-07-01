Shimla Police arrested mastermind Himank Mittal for the murder of Manisha Mittal, revealing a property dispute as the motive. The crime was allegedly executed by hired shooters from Haryana, arranged by an associate named Govind. All accused are in custody.

The Shimla Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder of Manisha Mittal with the arrest of the alleged mastermind, Himank Mittal, saying the killing was the outcome of a property dispute and was executed through hired shooters after meticulous planning.

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Addressing a press conference, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla, Mehar Panwar said the investigation has revealed that Himank Mittal conspired with his associate Govind to eliminate Manisha mittal and arranged two contract killers from Haryana to execute the crime.

Initial Investigation and Arrests

The victim was shot dead on June 13, 2026, near Saraswati Paradise School in Sanjauli, triggering a high-profile investigation by the Shimla Police. Immediately after the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted, and multiple teams were dispatched to Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and other states.

According to the ASP, within 49 hours of the murder, police arrested the two alleged shooters, Ashish Ahlawat and Deepak, from Haryana and recovered the two pistols allegedly used in the crime.

Details of the Conspiracy Emerge

During the investigation, police uncovered that the murder stemmed from an ongoing property dispute between Himank Mittal and the victim's family. Investigators found that Govind allegedly rented the Swift car used in the crime, arranged the shooters and transferred money to one of the accused, Deepak.

Following the murder, Govind allegedly fled, travelled abroad and switched off his mobile phone in an attempt to evade arrest. However, Shimla Police arrested him from Rohtak, Haryana, on June 28. He was subsequently brought to Shimla and remanded to four days of police custody.

Additional SP ,Mehar Panwar said the investigation further revealed that a few days before the murder, Himansh Mittal transferred ₹8.5 lakh to Govind's bank account. Police believe the money was used to finance the murder and facilitate the escape of the accused.

Investigators also found that Himank Mittal had access to CCTV cameras installed at Saraswati Paradise School, enabling him to monitor Manisha Mittal's movements. According to police, he shared this CCTV access with Govind, who in turn provided it to the hired shooters to track the victim before carrying out the attack.

Mastermind Identified and Arrested

"Based on technical evidence, financial transactions, CCTV analysis and witness statements, we have found Himank Mittal to be the mastermind behind the murder conspiracy," ASP Mehar Panwar said while briefing the media.

Police arrested Himansh Mittal on June 29. However, the ASP said he is currently medically unfit to be physically produced before the court and will instead be presented before the magistrate through video conferencing for obtaining police remand.

Case Status and Conclusion

Calling it a "highly complicated and meticulously planned case," the ASP said the investigation relied extensively on technical surveillance, digital evidence and financial analysis to establish the conspiracy. She added that all accused involved in the case including the alleged mastermind, conspirator and both shooters have now been arrested.

Police said Govind has admitted during interrogation to his role in the conspiracy, although investigators are continuing custodial interrogation to establish every aspect of the case and collect further corroborative evidence.

Additional SP ,Mehar Panwar reiterated that the Shimla District Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and bringing all offenders to justice through professional investigation and scientific evidence. (ANI)