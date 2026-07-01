Opposition parties continue to attack the BJP over the Ram Mandir donation row, demanding a CBI probe for transparency. Leaders from Congress, BSP, and SP have questioned the BJP's handling of funds and called for accountability.

Opposition parties continued to attack the BJP and Sangh parivar organisations over the Ram Mandir donation row even as BJP leaders said that prompt action was taken by the government after the allegations surfaced and an impartial probe will be conducted.

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Opposition Demands CBI Probe, Slams BJP's 'Double Standards'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the BJP of double standards and asked why the case of alleged embezzlement of temple funds had not been handed over to CBI. "The Ram Mandir belongs to all the citizens of the country. Why should the BJP party claim ownership of the Ram Mandir? Ram belongs to the devotees... The devotees fund the temple through their donations; they are the ones who sustain it... Donations amounting to thousands of crores of rupees have been received in this manner... Whenever questions arise, the BJP distances itself, but when election time comes, the BJP positions itself as the patron of Ram. This is not right; you must accept responsibility," he said. "There must be transparency regarding the funds... In every other matter, the ED, CBI, or Income Tax department is brought in, yet when it comes to the Ram Mandir, why is an SIT (Special Investigation Team) appointed instead? Why not the CBI?" he asked.

Government Pledges Impartial Investigation

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday assured "strict action" and an "impartial investigation" into the Ram Mandir donation theft case. "The government will ensure that the police administration conducts an impartial investigation and takes strict action," he said.

Leaders Across Party Lines Express Concern and Outrage

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday expressed serious concern over Ram Temple donation row. In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister called for the adoption of a transparent accounting system for temple offerings. "The theft of offerings from the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, along with embezzlement and tampering, and the various kinds of reports that keep surfacing day after day in the media about such acts, are extremely serious and concerning. People like this should absolutely not be spared, but politicising this matter is also not right," she said in a post on X.

Former Chattishgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel slammed remarks of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders. "This is how they make statements when they get cornered, be it VHP or RSS. When Nathuram Godse was arrested for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the RSS washed its hands of him, Even though he had been associated with the RSS all his life... Today, following that same pattern, the VHP is saying that running the temple is not their job. So, what were you doing all this time?... Running maths and temples is the job of sadhus, saints, and priests, but it is filled with RSS people," he said.

"They remained silent as long as they were getting a share of the loot. But now that the scam has been exposed, they say they have washed their hands of it and have nothing to do with it; that is simply their style of functioning," he added.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also attacked the VHP. "All this time it was they who were talking about running the temple... Now that the loot has been caught are washing their hands... They are accountable, responsible, and they are also punishable," she said.

Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat said that those who play with sentiments of people will face justice "Here 'rakshak' have turned into 'bhakshak'. Here, first SIT is being formed and then FIR is being lodged. Who is the Govt protecting? They have played with the sentiments of the people of our country...This is punishable. Ravan's own arrogance destroyed him. Similarly, those who betrayed Lord Ram and our sentiments out of their arrogance - time will decide their fate and justice will be done."

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said there should be accountability at all levels following the donation row. "Let's address VHP's statement claiming they have no connection in the operation of the temple. Those who alleged or detected the theft of donation funds were pointing fingers at everyone indiscriminately; rather, suspicion naturally falls on those directly involved. I have been saying for the past few days that accountability shouldn't rest solely on the operators; it must also extend to those appointed, like the trustees and those appointed by the Government of India. Those who selected and appointed them also bear a moral responsibility, and they too should face questioning or an inquiry," he said

"I do not believe there is anyone in this country who opposes making a site, whether religious or a tourist attraction, beautiful, clean, and accessible. But who would support outright looting in the name of such projects?.. Looting is one thing; positive, virtuous, religious, or spiritual work is quite another," he added.

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad attacked the BJP and alleged that since the party came to power, "theft is happening everywhere". "In Maharashtra, they manipulated the voter rolls, removing 40 lakh votes within three months... Then, in Haryana, everyone predicted a Congress win, yet the BJP emerged victorious... It is all theft - theft of donations, theft of MP seats, theft and robbery involving the temple. That is why we are opposing them; the fight will continue. They want to eliminate everything so that no opposition remains, but how can the country function then? Is this a dictatorship?" he asked.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai alleged that people who believe in Sanatan Dharma have realised that "an organised gang has looted the nation in the name of Lord Ram and hurt sentiments". "I have always questioned that those who made sacrifices for this temple did not find any place anywhere...Their true face stands exposed today, for them Dharma is a mere tool to grab power and temple is just a source of income for them," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Alleges 'Ram-Droh', Draws Historical Parallels

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that those "misusing" the Ram Temple donation boxes were committing "Ram-droh" (treason against Lord Ram). "The party that commits Ram-droh by misusing the Ram Temple donation boxes is the same party playing with the future of students today. Even Ravana had many vices, but he never looted donation boxes. Those who call themselves 'Ram bhakts' have looted the Ram Temple donation boxes 66 times in recent months. Mahmud Ghaznavi looted the Somnath Temple 17 times...This, too, must be recorded in history," Raut alleged.

He alleged that Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai was prevented from visiting the temple because he intended to "expose irregularities". Raut said he has spoken to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and suggested that leaders of Opposition parties should jointly visit the Ram Temple.

Protests in Maharashtra; Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, in the Maharashtra Assembly, Opposition MLAs protested over the Ram Mandir donation row. On Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all the accused in the alleged embezzlement case to 14-day judicial custody. (ANI)