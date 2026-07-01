A flash flood from a cloudburst near Jispa in Lahaul-Spiti has blocked the highway, halting traffic. Lahaul-Spiti Police, with Ladakh and Zanskar Police, suspended vehicle movement. Authorities advise commuters to stay at safe locations.

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near Jispa in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district has completely blocked the highway, bringing traffic to a standstill and prompting authorities to suspend the movement of vehicles towards the affected area.

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Following the directions of Superintendent of Police, Lahaul-Spiti, Shivani Mehla, Lahaul-Spiti Police, in coordination with Ladakh and Zanskar Police, has halted all traffic heading towards the affected stretch until further notice to ensure public safety.

Police Halt Onward Traffic

Authorities have urged tourists, local residents, and commuters not to travel towards Jispa until the road is fully cleared and normal traffic movement is restored. Travellers have been advised to remain at safe locations and strictly follow official advisories issued by the police and district administration. "A cloudburst near Jispa this afternoon has completely blocked the road, resulting in a massive traffic congestion in the area. Keeping public safety as our top priority, Lahaul-Spiti Police, in coordination with Ladakh and Zanskar Police, has stopped all onward traffic until tomorrow morning," SP Mehla said.

Flash Flood Caused by Glacial Melt

The cloudburst has been due to glacial snow melting, as there has been no rain in the region, and this is the second flash flood in two consecutive days. The official said road clearance work is being carried out at Jispa. Safe and smooth movement of traffic has started, and Continuous monitoring is being maintained to ensure the safety of commuters.

Authorities Urge Caution

She further added, "We appeal to all drivers, tourists, and commuters not to proceed towards Jispa until the road is cleared and the situation returns to normal. Please stay at safe locations and follow official advisories."

The district administration and police are closely monitoring the situation, while road restoration efforts are expected to begin as soon as conditions permit. Further updates will be issued based on the progress of the clearance operation. (ANI)