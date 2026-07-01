West Bengal has replaced MGNREGA with the new VB-G RAM G scheme, guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment to 2.56 crore rural households. It will be funded in a 60:40 ratio by the Centre and the state, focusing on rural development.

The West Bengal government announced the implementation of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G RAM G] Scheme, which comes into force from wednesday, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005. According to an official statement, the scheme will be implemented in all rural areas of the state.

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Scheme Scope and Beneficiaries

The scheme is expected to benefit nearly 2.56 crore job card holders in West Bengal by guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment to every eligible rural household in a financial year.

Implementation and Financials

The programme will be implemented through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans, prepared by Gram Panchayats and integrated with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

It will focus on four priority areas -- water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure and mitigation of extreme weather events -- while promoting convergence with various government departments.

Funding and Payment Mechanism

The scheme will be funded in a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the state. The Ministry of Rural Development has approved a Central share of Rs 8,508 crore, while the West Bengal government has earmarked Rs 5,672 crore as its contribution.

Wage payments will be made through the DBT-SPARSH system, while non-wage payments will be processed through the SNA-SPARSH module.

Under the scheme, the expenditure pattern will comprise a 60 per cent wage component and 40 per cent material component, with restrictions on labour-displacing machinery to maximise employment generation.

Worker Entitlements and Guarantees

An aggregate 60-day no-work period during peak sowing and harvesting seasons will also be notified to ensure the availability of agricultural labour.

Eligible adult members of registered households will be entitled to demand unskilled manual work from Gram Panchayats, with employment to be provided within 15 days of demand.

If work is not provided within the stipulated period, unemployment allowance will become payable. Workers will also be entitled to delay compensation if wages are not credited within 15 days of the closure of the muster roll.

Transparency and Accountability

The government said the scheme incorporates transparency and accountability measures, including annual financial and physical audits, mandatory social audits, district-level grievance redressal through an Ombudsperson, geo-tagging of assets, biometric attendance, MIS-based monitoring and digital planning tools.

The initiative marks a shift from a wage employment programme to a broader rural development mission integrating employment generation with sustainable infrastructure, livelihood promotion, climate resilience and digital governance.