    'Putting obstacles in every work': CM Arvind Kejriwal over probe on guest teachers in Delhi schools

    In September 2022, the LG had ordered an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools and embezzlement of funds through payment of salaries to "ghost" teachers. 

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (March 6) referred to a media report claiming that "no irregularities" have been found regarding guest teachers in Delhi schools and termed the probe as "obstacles" and asked what purpose was sought to be served by them.

    In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "24 hours fake investigations. Putting obstacles in every work. Stopping everything. What will be achieved by this?"

    Also read: 'Action on Asianet News part of planned conspiracy...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    The matter pertains to an internal inquiry directed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena into the alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools and the alleged embezzlement of funds by paying salaries to non-existent or 'ghost' guest teachers.

    A statement by the LG office read, "LG Secretariat has asked the Chief Secretary to advise Director (Education) to immediately verify the engagement, physical attendance, drawl of salaries of all guest teachers engaged by AAP Government in Delhi government schools."

    Earlier, the LG had granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for conducting an investigation against 4 serving and retired Vice Principals for fraudulently drawing Guest Teacher's salaries in the name of "non-existent guest teachers" in the Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS-I) in Mansarovar Park, Delhi.

    Also read: Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, to be lodged in Tihar Jail

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had accused Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of defaming the state's education system.

    Addressing a press conference, the AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "In the last 7-8 years, Delhi's government school teachers have worked even harder than our Education Minister Manish Sisodia. But yet, the L-G is trying to defame the 18 lakh government school students and 60,000 teachers by putting out false data and calling them worthless."

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
