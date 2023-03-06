Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, to be lodged in Tihar Jail

    Manish Sisodia, former Delhi deputy chief minister, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in liquor policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been in the CBI's custody for a week now following his arrest in alleged liquor scam.

    Delhi liquor policy scam AAP leader Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 2:21 PM IST

    Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has been sent on a 14-day judicial till March 20 by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy case on Monday. He will be lodged in Tihar jail. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has been in the CBI's custody for a week now following his arrest in alleged liquor scam.

    A Delhi court on Saturday extended by two days the CBI custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy. He has applied for bail and his request will now be taken up on Friday, the court has said. In his bail petition, the leader said that he was being asked the same questions over and over, and that was causing him mental harassment.

    On Sunday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was being mentally harassed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    Sisodia was taken into custody on February 27 in the nation's capital following eight hours of interrogation by the CBI in relation to the tax policy case. He is accused of misconduct in the liquor policy, which was abandoned after Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena suggested a CBI investigation. The Arvind Kejriwal administration was charged with violating regulations and giving booze vend owners unfair advantages.

    However, the Delhi administration denied the accusations, claiming that the BJP had abused the investigative institutions for its own partisan purposes.

