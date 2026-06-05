Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks backing PM Modi and India's economic growth were 'largely borne out by facts,' adding that the India-Russia strategic partnership is independent.

Shringla on Putin's Praise for India's Economy

Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighting India's economic growth were "largely borne out by facts". He said India remains one of the fastest-growing economies and has managed to withstand global challenges, adding that the India-Russia strategic partnership operates independently and benefits both sides.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shringla's remarks came after Putin expressed confidence that bilateral trade between India and Russia could reach USD 100 billion in the coming years, citing growing cooperation in the energy and investment sectors. Speaking to ANI, Shringla said, "I think President Putin has pointed out facts about our economy. The fact that India is one of the fastest-growing economies. Our economy withstood all challenges. I think that he also feels that the India-Russia strategic partnership is separate from our relations with others. We are pursuing a strategic track which is beneficial for both countries. I think what he is basically doing is stating a position, and that position is largely borne out by facts."

'This is Not an Era of War'

Further, he said India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains clear that "this is not an era of war", stressing the need for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve differences. His remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "India's position has been clear that we do not believe that this is an era of war. We want to see peace based on diplomacy and dialogue. You need to come together and sort out these differences, which are affecting the whole world. I think that how the two countries can reach a conclusion that ends their conflict is important, and any endeavour in that direction is a good one," Shringla said.

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi

He also criticised the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, for his remarks, saying he has been consistently taking a negative view on various issues and added that such an approach is not in line with the responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition. He further said political leaders should focus on a constructive approach aimed at strengthening the country's capabilities and national interests.

"It is very irresponsible of the LoP in that position to make statements that have absolutely no basis in fact or reality. He has taken it on himself to be critical of every aspect of this country, always taking a negative line. I think for an Indian leader to be constantly saying negative things about the country is not consistent with his responsibility as the LoP. I would suggest that he focuses on a constructive approach to building national strengths and capacities," he further said. (ANI)