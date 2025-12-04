India-Russia deepen military ties as the Duma ratifies the RELOS agreement, enabling Indian Navy access to Russian ports and boosting operations from Vladivostok to Murmansk.

New Delhi: On the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, the lower house of the Russian parliament – the Duma – has ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics (RELOS) agreement with India. This development marks a significant step in the growing strategic and military cooperation between the two nations, allowing for seamless mutual logistical support during military operations, joint exercises, and disaster relief efforts.

Last week, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had formally sent the agreement to the Duma for approval. The move comes as a signal of the deepening bilateral ties between India and Russia.

Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma, highlighted the importance of the agreement, stating:

"We value them. We understand that today’s ratification of the agreement is another step toward reciprocity and, of course, the development of our relations."

What the RELOS Agreement Means

According to the Duma, the ratification of the RELOS agreement will allow the armed forces of both nations to use each other’s airspace and naval ports for operations. This includes refueling, access to spare parts, maintenance support, and berthing facilities for warships without bureaucratic delays.

The agreement will streamline logistical operations, ensuring that both militaries can operate efficiently during joint exercises, training missions, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief (HADR) efforts.

"An enormous time would be saved and also frees up the need for constant paperwork when one military obtains assistance on matters like refueling, berthing, use of aviation infrastructure, among others," the Duma explained, highlighting the practical benefits of the agreement.

Expanding India’s Naval Reach

A report by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) points out that the agreement grants India access to Russian naval facilities in the Arctic. This is a significant boost for the Indian Navy, which has limited operational presence in polar waters.

Once implemented, Indian warships will be able to access Russian ports along the Northern Sea Route, from Vladivostok in the east to Murmansk in the west. This will not only enhance India’s operational reach in the Arctic but also provide valuable experience in polar navigation and logistics.

India’s Growing Network of Military Partnerships

The RELOS agreement with Russia follows India’s pattern of signing similar logistics agreements with key global players. Prior to Russia, India had inked agreements with countries including Australia, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Vietnam. These agreements collectively strengthen India’s ability to project military power, respond to crises, and participate in joint exercises with allies around the world.

A Step Toward Seamless Military Cooperation

The RELOS agreement represents more than just a technical or logistical arrangement; it is a symbol of trust and cooperation between India and Russia. By removing administrative hurdles and enabling smoother operational collaboration, both nations signal their intent to deepen military ties in a rapidly shifting global landscape.

As President Putin arrives in India, the ratification of the RELOS agreement sets the stage for renewed discussions on strategic partnerships, defense collaboration, and regional security, reinforcing a relationship that has stood the test of time.