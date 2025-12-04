BJP MPs criticised Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi's 'Jihad' remark in the Lok Sabha and demanded an apology. The comment, made while opposing the Waqf Act, sparked a row, with the BJP rejecting claims of Muslim oppression.

BJP parliamentarians have criticised the Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi over his 'Jihad' remark in the Lok Sabha, demanding that the latter issue an apology over the said comments.

A controversy erupted on the third day of the winter parliament session over Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi's remark that muslims "might have to do jihad" due to the oppression they are facing in the country. While SP MP Mohibullah Nadvi has defended his remarks made during his speech opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a strong protest against the statement, dismissing any claims of Muslim oppression.

BJP Demands Apology, Rejects Oppression Claims

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that if any MP is talking about jihad, then they have "no right to remain an MP". "If an MP is talking about jihad, then they have no right to remain an MP. The country runs on law and the Constitution. Do they have faith in the Constitution of India or not? They were a member of the JPC formed regarding the Waqf. This law was passed after 14 hours of discussion in both houses, now they are now insulting that law. This is an attempt to incite people, to create frenzy among them. He should withdraw his statement and apologise," Pal said on Tuesday.

BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary rejected the claim of Muslims being oppressed, while claiming that the ones promoting "communal bias and spreading unrest" will be given a befitting reply. "This is India of 2025, India of PM Modi. All sections are safe here. Our Government is working as per the Constitution. Those who want to encourage communal bias and spread unrest by saying such things will not be spared. This country runs as per the Constitution and it will continue to do so. Such forces will be given a befitting reply," he said.

Nadvi Defends His Statement

Meanwhile, SP MP Nadvi defended his remarks, saying that while Muslims are being made a mockery of, boycotting such hatred is also Jihad. "I said what I had to and the context in which I had to, in the Parliament. The media is making a mockery of Muslims in the country. This is against the Constitution of the country, against the morality of the country, and against patriotism. This is a community which has made sacrifices for the country for hundreds of years...When the media attempts to demoralise a community, boycotting it is also a jihad. So, I am boycotting you," Nadvi told reporters outside Parliament.

Earlier in Lok Sabha, the SP MP had said, "Our party had already opposed the Waqf amendment bill. People have 6 months to upload their properties in the UMEED portal, that also the server is also down, and problems are arising. Around 70% of properties have not been registered. Today it seems that Articles 25 and 26 (right to practice, manage own religious affairs) are being destroyed in the country, and Muslim's lives have been troubled." Claiming that multiple people are saying that just like the freedom struggle, people would have to protest once again against injustice, he continued, "Due to which, whose ancestors fought for the freedom movement, are saying now that we might have to fight once again against injustice and might have to do jihad. Till when will the muslims be oppressed in the country?"

The Winter session of the Parliament is underway and will conclude on December 19. (ANI)