A wildlife rescuer has reportedly saved the life of a snake that fell unconscious after an electric shock by giving it mouth to mouth CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in Gujarat’s Valsad district.

A wildlife rescuer in Gujarat’s Valsad district administered mouth-to-mouth CPR to a snake that fell unconscious after an electric shock. The daring act has now set social media ablaze. The dramatic rescue unfolded on Tuesday in Amdha village of Kaprada taluka, where farm labourers were busy with their daily routine. They noticed a snake slithering up an electric pole. Within moments, the reptile reached the top, brushed against a high-tension overhead line, and came crashing down nearly 15 feet, hitting the ground.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Alarmed labourers rushed towards the still snake and immediately alerted local wildlife rescuer Mukesh Vayad. Residing in the same village, Mukesh swiftly reached the spot and assessed the snake’s condition. Without hesitation, he opened its mouth and began performing mouth-to-mouth CPR.

For nearly 30 minutes, Mukesh continued and finally, faint movements began to ripple through the snake’s body. Within minutes, the revived reptile slithered into the nearby bushes. A video of Mukesh performing CPR, captured by local labourers, has now gone viral on social media.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mukesh shared that he has spent a decade rescuing snakes. “I have received training from the Snake Research Institute at Dharampur in Valsad,” he said.

Recounting the rescue, he added, “After learning about the incident, I reached the spot and found that it was a rat snake, a non-venomous one. I touched the body and found no response. I opened the mouth of the snake and gave CPR about 20 times, tapping its heart in intervals. After half an hour of such repeated actions, the snake got its respiration and later showed movement and moved to the nearby bushes.”

Wildlife experts have, however, cautioned against attempting such extreme measures without proper training. Surat-based Wildlife Biologist Krunal Trivedi warned, “Only a properly trained person, that too in the presence of an expert and veterinarian, should do such an act. Due to electric shock or falling from a height, the rat snake might have become unconscious. The method adopted by Mukesh is not recommended. In such situations, an Endotracheal Tube of appropriate size is used to give artificial respiration for snakes by trained veterinarians as its respiratory pipe is quite narrow.”