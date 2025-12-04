Image Credit : Getty

The journey started when 20 African cheetahs were flown into Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

Eight came from Namibia in September 2022, followed by twelve more from South Africa in February 2023. Their arrival captured national attention, but it also sparked concerns: Would they adapt? Would they survive?

The project was ambitious, and many were unsure whether India's grasslands could once again support this iconic predator.