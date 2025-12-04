International Cheetah Day 2025: India's Cheetah Comeback Surprises Experts as Numbers Rise
India's ambitious project to reintroduce cheetahs, which began with 20 African animals in Kuno National Park, is now a remarkable success. The population has grown to 32, with 21 cubs born on Indian soil.
International Cheetah Day 2025
India's dream of bringing back the cheetah, a species that disappeared from the country more than 70 years ago, is finally taking shape. What began as a bold conservation experiment has now turned into a heartening success story filled with new births, healthier populations, and renewed hope for the future of the species.
A Historic Return to Indian Soil
The journey started when 20 African cheetahs were flown into Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.
Eight came from Namibia in September 2022, followed by twelve more from South Africa in February 2023. Their arrival captured national attention, but it also sparked concerns: Would they adapt? Would they survive?
The project was ambitious, and many were unsure whether India's grasslands could once again support this iconic predator.
From Doubts to Confidence
Three years later, the picture looks very different. As of December 2025, the cheetah population in India has grown to 32, and the most heartwarming part, 21 of them were born right here. The animals are not just adjusting; they're flourishing. This kind of success is rare for any wildlife reintroduction project, making India's progress stand out on the global stage.
New Births Spark Fresh Hope
Much of the project's success comes from the steady rise in India-born cubs. One recent moment of pride came in November 2025, when Mukhi, an India-born female, gave birth to five healthy cubs.
For conservation teams, these births are more than just numbers; they're proof that the cheetahs feel at home again on Indian land.
A New Chapter for India's Grasslands
With growing numbers and natural breeding now underway, the cheetah's comeback is shaping into a hopeful chapter for India's conservation efforts. Experts say this could become a model for global species revival—showing that with patience, science, and international cooperation, even the most challenging environmental dreams can come true.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.