- Home
- India
- 5 Crucial Points Defining India–Russia Annual Summit As Putin Returns To New Delhi For High-Level Talks
5 Crucial Points Defining India–Russia Annual Summit As Putin Returns To New Delhi For High-Level Talks
Putin’s India visit revives the Annual Summit. Five decisive points highlight why this meeting carries weight.
Reviewing A Longstanding Partnership
For India and Russia, these annual summits have long been the backbone of their “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” Leaders use them to review cooperation across defence, energy, trade, science, and technology. In recent years, the meetings have only strengthened the relationship. In FY 2023–24, bilateral trade touched a record $65.70 billion, and both sides are aiming to push that figure even higher. The summit provides a structured platform to assess progress and set new targets.
Strategic Signalling Amid Global Pressure
These meetings allow New Delhi and Moscow to align positions on global issues. Despite tariffs and sanctions, the partnership has remained relevant. One concern for India is Washington’s reaction. President Donald Trump has already doubled tariffs on Indian goods as a warning against purchases of Russian crude. Any new defence or energy deal could invite further pressure from the United States. The summit signals that India and Russia intend to keep their relationship strong despite external challenges.
Why This Visit Matters
Analyst Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council notes that the visit allows India to show its friendship with Russia remains strong despite complications. He stresses that India–Russia summits are not just photo opportunities but usually deliver tangible results. Putin’s presence offers Delhi a chance to reassert ties and explore new arms deals. According to him, these summits are never solely optics-driven affairs, given the substance of the relationship.
Delegation Accompanying Putin
Putin will be joined by his defence minister, top business leaders, and heads of major Russian oil and banking companies, including Rosneft, GazpromNeft, Rosoboronexport, and Sberbank. Moscow is expected to seek India’s help in securing spare parts and technical equipment for its oil sector, which has been hit hard by sanctions. The presence of such a high-level delegation underlines the seriousness of the discussions and the breadth of cooperation being pursued.
Key Areas Of Focus
Several topics are expected to dominate discussions:
- Energy: Oil has become the strongest link since 2022, with supply routes complicated by new sanctions.
- Defence: Talks may include additional S‑400 units and advanced jets like the Su‑57, though no decision has been made.
- Joint Manufacturing: India is likely to push for technology transfer in missiles, submarines, and fighter jets.
- Payments: Both sides may explore local currencies to bypass Western financial systems.
- Nuclear Energy: Civil nuclear cooperation could expand into new reactor technologies.
- Industrial Ties: Shipping, agriculture, and infrastructure projects are on the agenda, alongside free trade talks with the Eurasian Economic Union.
- Trade: Russia wants to open its market to Indian products, aiming to raise trade to $100 billion. Plans include a urea plant in Russia and joint production of the SJ‑100 passenger aircraft with HAL.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.