Puthupally By-Election: Arikomban rebel trails far behind in election results

Devdas, an Arikomban fan and rebel, lost his seat in the Puthupally by-election. Devadas, a resident of Muvattupuzha, sought votes with the demand that Arikomban be brought back to the state. Devadas only promised that he would bring Arikomban back to Chinnakanal.

Kottayam: One wants to work for the poor, while another wants justice for wild tuskers. When the first round of votes were counted in Puthupally, the candidate who sought justice for Arikomban was behind Nota.

But the first round indicated that Devdas did not even get the consideration given to NOTA(None of the Above) . NOTA got 20 votes in the first round. But PK Devadas got only two votes. In the second round, Devdas was able to slightly improve his position a little.

Devadas has worked in the government sector as a temperory worker for five years. He then started a manufacturing unit for bamboo products, in which people in his community are experts.

The Kerala High Court on May 30 rejected an appeal to relocate the rice-eating tusker Arikkomban to Kerala and provide it a new home in some of the state's deepest forests

Arikomban, a rice-eating tusker that recently entered a residential area and caused panic among the locals, is being tranquilized, captured, and relocated in a forest range of the state of Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices Alexander Thomas and C. Jayachandran declined to interfere with the government's efforts to do so.

The court also stated that the request for the involvement of HC lacked any supporting evidence and advised the petitioner to take his complaint to the Madras High Court if he felt wronged by the Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden's choice to sedate, capture, and relocate the tusker in question.