The Delhi government has begun preparations for Chhath Puja, with Minister Kapil Mishra reviewing arrangements for the festival. The focus is on providing better facilities like water, medical aid, and security at ghats for a peaceful celebration.

The Delhi government has begun preparations for Chhath Puja, with Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra reviewing arrangements for the festival at a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

Coordination Meeting Held

The meeting covered preparations at Chhath ghats across the city, including drinking water, medical facilities, ambulances, fire safety, mobile toilets, cleanliness, security and traffic arrangements. Officials from the Delhi Jal Board, MCD, PWD, DDA, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, Fire Department and BSES were among those present.

New Measures for Chhath Puja

Kapil Mishra said a Single Clearance Window system will be opened from October 15 to make it easier for organisers to get the required permissions from different departments. He directed officials to coordinate with each other and finish the arrangements well before the festival.

The minister also said the government plans to organise more cultural programmes during Chhath Puja this year. He said the focus would be on providing better facilities to devotees while ensuring that the celebrations remain peaceful and orderly.

The government has also decided to provide electricity connections and free power supply at the ghats and other venues. Kapil Mishra directed departments to ensure adequate arrangements for devotees and said strict action would be taken against anti-social activities during the celebrations. (ANI)