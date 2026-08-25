Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered officials to control essential commodity prices. He directed regular market monitoring and inspections to prevent artificial shortages, hoarding, and black marketing, ensuring goods are available at fair rates.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed senior government officials to ensure effective control over the prices of essential commodities and their availability to the public at reasonable rates.

CM Orders Widespread Monitoring and Inspections

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department and other concerned departments to regularly monitor the availability and prices of essential commodities in markets across the state.

He instructed officials to ensure that no artificial shortage of essential goods is created to charge consumers higher prices. He also directed them to keep a constant watch on demand and supply and take timely measures whenever required.

Dhami further directed district administrations to conduct regular inspections of markets in all districts. During these inspections, officials have been asked to verify the prescribed and prevailing market prices of essential commodities and monitor stock levels.

Strict Action Against Hoarding and Profiteering

The Chief Minister said strict action should be taken in accordance with the law against those found involved in black marketing, hoarding, profiteering or violating prescribed norms.

'Government Committed to Protecting Consumer Interests'

He said the state government is committed to protecting the interests of the general public and ensuring that consumers are not subjected to unnecessary increases in the prices of essential commodities.

Dhami said rising prices of essential commodities directly affect household budgets and stressed the need for effective and transparent price-control mechanisms.

He directed state government officials and district administrations to work in close coordination and maintain continuous monitoring of market conditions.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to take immediate action whenever complaints regarding irregularities in the availability or pricing of essential commodities are received.

The directions come as the state government focuses on ensuring that essential goods remain available to the public at reasonable prices and that market irregularities are dealt with promptly. (ANI)