Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva slams Punjab's AAP govt, alleging corruption in the CMO. He cites the Punjab & Haryana High Court ordering a CBI probe after the state police's inaction on ED alerts, calling the situation 'deeply concerning'.

BJP alleges 'direct corruption' in Punjab CMO

Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendra Sachdeva alleged direct corruption within the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) following the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva on Monday termed the prevailing situation in the border state "deeply concerning" and accused the state police of deliberate inaction despite repeated alerts from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "The situation in Punjab is deeply concerning. There are direct allegations of corruption against the Punjab Chief Minister's office... The Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the Punjab DGP three times, urging action. Yet, the Punjab Police turned a blind eye," Sachdeva said.

High Court orders CBI probe

The Delhi BJP chief noted that the court had to intervene due to the state machinery's failure to act on corruption allegations. "Ultimately, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had to order the CBI today to conduct a full investigation within two months, submit a report, and bring to light the full details of the corruption being perpetrated by the Punjab government and the Chief Minister's office," he added.

Sharpening his attack against the AAP's top leadership, Sachdeva further alleged that the state's resources were being looted by party leaders. "It is shameful how Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are looting the hard-earned money of the people of Punjab," Sachdeva remarked.

Background of the allegations

The remarks came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a CBI investigation into corruption allegations involving Ghuman and other individuals. The court also directed the central probe agency to submit its findings within two months.

The order followed a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who sought an independent investigation into allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to the allegations cited in the matter, certain individuals were allegedly involved in corrupt practices and improperly influenced official transfers and postings as well as government procurement contracts. (ANI)