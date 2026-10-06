IGNCA's Sachchidanand Joshi emphasised balancing technological innovation with cultural heritage for India's future. At the 'India Tech Playbook' launch, speakers discussed data sovereignty, digital inclusivity, and using AI as an enabler.

Balancing Technology and Civilisational Roots

Emphasising the need to balance rapid technological innovation with cultural heritage, Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), stated that technology can propel India to unprecedented heights if supported by its civilisational foundations. Speaking at a panel discussion and book launch for 'India Tech Playbook' authored by Santosh Tiwari, Joshi noted that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital expansion are transforming lives and receiving strong government backing, they must not erode social fabric or intellectual depth.

The event, themed 'Civilisation to Innovation: Culture, Technology and India’s Economic Future', was organised by the Media Centre of the IGNCA in New Delhi. Highlighting India's digital transformation, Joshi cited the example of Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley, pointing out that an area once affected by Left-Wing Extremism now witnesses street vendors and small merchants seamlessly using digital payment systems.

"Culture is intrinsically connected with people, their experiences, and their expressions, as reflected in India's Shruti and Smriti traditions. These traditions need to be nurtured and strengthened," Joshi said, while also underscoring the critical importance of data sovereignty and cybersecurity in India's journey to becoming a global technology leader. He cautioned that over-reliance on AI must not distance individuals from their human memory and social structures.

'Whole of Economy' Approach and Infrastructure

Former Secretary to the Government of India (MeitY and Ministry of Steel), Aruna Sharma, advocated for a "Whole of Economy" and holistic approach to tech development. She stressed that emerging technologies require robust backend infrastructure to succeed sustainably.

"Every new technological development must be supported by adequate backend systems. For instance, the transition to electric vehicles demands a parallel expansion of charging networks," Sharma said. She noted that while India faced initial hurdles in critical minerals, its market size, skilled workforce, and strategic positioning have bolstered its standing. Sharma also underlined the importance of digital inclusivity, citing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as catalysts for financial empowerment among rural women, while cautioning against online fraud and unregulated cryptocurrency platforms.

AI as an Enabler and Sustainable Growth

Gunveena Chadha, Secretary General of the Indian Beverage Association, highlighted India's strides across sectors such as fintech, spacetech, and medtech, noting that affordable, high-end healthcare has made India a medical hub for patients from Africa and the Middle East. On AI, she observed that the technology should act as an enabler to amplify human creativity rather than displace artistic talent, while calling for adherence to circular economy principles and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for sustainable growth.

Guiding the Next Generation with 'India Tech Playbook'

Author Santosh Tiwari explained that 'India Tech Playbook' aims to introduce the next generation to critical sunrise sectors--including semiconductors, quantum computing, aerospace, and green energy--that will drive employment and innovation. Tiwari noted that India is well-positioned to achieve tech-led growth on the path to 2047 while retaining its civilisational roots.

Technology with a Humane, Cultural Lens

Concluding the session, Anurag Punetha, Head of the Media Centre at IGNCA, remarked that technology must be viewed through a cultural lens. Aligning with the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), he said Indian technology must remain humane, inclusive, resource-conscious, and firmly anchored in core Indian values.

The event witnessed the participation of senior journalists, researchers, media professionals, and scholars. (ANI)