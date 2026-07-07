The Delhi High Court has ordered AIIMS to provide transplant treatment to a three-year-old girl. The ruling came after an expert committee confirmed the hospital has the necessary infrastructure, refuting an earlier claim by a resident doctor.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to provide the required transplant treatment to three-year-old Baby Sanskriti Bhagat alias Saanchi after an expert committee confirmed that the premier medical institute has the requisite infrastructure and facilities to carry out the procedure.

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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by the minor child through her father and natural guardian, Saurav Kumar. The petition was argued by advocate Ashok Aggarwal, assisted by Anuj Aggarwal and a team of advocates.

At the hearing, counsel appearing for the Union of India informed the Court that they had received the report submitted by the committee of specialised doctors, constituted pursuant to the High Court's earlier order dated June 17. A copy of the report was also supplied to the petitioner's counsel.

Expert Committee's Findings

After examining the report, the Court noted that the expert committee had specifically dealt with the petitioner's contention that a Senior Resident in the Department of Paediatrics at AIIMS had stated that the institute lacked the resources and facilities to undertake the required treatment. The committee categorically found that the claim was "not factually correct."

The report further recorded that the Nodal Officer for Rare Diseases at AIIMS, who was a member of the committee, clarified that the institute possesses the requisite infrastructure and facilities for providing transplant services.

High Court's Final Order

Taking note of these findings, the High Court observed that since AIIMS itself had confirmed the availability of the necessary infrastructure and facilities for transplant surgeries, there was no impediment to the child receiving treatment at the institute. The Court accordingly directed AIIMS, New Delhi, to provide the required transplant treatment to Baby Sanskriti.

Counsel appearing for AIIMS informed the Court that the institute had no objection to the passing of such an order. With these directions, Justice Sharma disposed of the writ petition while granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the Court again by filing a fresh writ petition if any further need or cause of action arises in the future. The Court also directed that a copy of the order be issued dasti and uploaded on the High Court's website forthwith. (ANI)