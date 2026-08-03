Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assured support to flood-hit Assam as over 1.36 lakh people remain affected. Assam plans a scientific anti-erosion strategy with IIT Guwahati to tackle Brahmaputra riverbank erosion.

Floods continue to hit many areas of Assam, where thousands of families are struggling due to the flooding of rivers and erosion of the river banks. While the floods continue to cause misery in Assam, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has assured that he stands by the people of Assam, and on the other hand, the government of Assam has decided to formulate a scientific approach to tackle the problem of erosion in the Brahmaputra River.

CM Dhami Assures Full Support to Assam

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, telephoned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday to discuss the flooding situation in Assam. While speaking to the Assam Chief Minister, CM Dhami extended his sympathies to the families who were hit by the floods and assured full support from both people and government of Uttarakhand to Assam during this trying period.

Scientific Plan to Combat Erosion of Brahmaputra River

Before, Himanta Biswa Sarma made an announcement stating that the government of Assam would make a plan in order to solve the problem of riverbank erosion, which is being caused by the Brahmaputra. This plan would be worked out with the help of experts from IIT Guwahati, allowing the government to use scientific approach in solving the problem permanently.

Visit to Dibrugarh and Proposal of ₹90 Crore Anti-Erosion Project

In the context of his four-day visit to the Upper Assam, the Chief Minister visited the Dibrugarh district affected by erosion. In addition, he talked to local people and evaluated the ground situation on the spot.

According to him, even though there have been some preventive actions by the Water Resources Department, the level of erosion of the Brahmaputra requires more advanced engineering approaches. According to Sarma, there was already proposed the ₹90 crore anti-erosion project, which would be improved with the help of experts from IIT Guwahati.

Flood Situation Critical in Five Districts

As per the official statistics released, the floods have caused serious harm to five districts – Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Dhemaji. The tragedy has affected 21 revenue circles and 335 villages, causing disruption to the normalcy of many rural areas.

More Than 1.36 Lakh People Affected

The flood situation has affected 1,36,203 people, while about 15,422 hectares of land used for agriculture purposes has been damaged, causing worry among the rural people. It was also reported by the authorities that there are three deaths in the Sivasagar district, while there are still two people unaccounted for. There is no information as of now that there is any urban area which is flooded.