The Delhi Government informed the High Court that all Delhi State School Games will end by October 2026 to avoid the winter pollution season. The court disposed of a student-led petition after the govt submitted a revised sports calendar.

The Delhi Government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that all Delhi State School Games (DSSG) events will conclude by October 2026, before the onset of the peak winter pollution season.

Recording the government's assurance and the revised sports calendar, the court disposed of a petition seeking directions against holding outdoor school sporting events during the high-pollution months.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma took on record a status affidavit filed by the Department of Education along with a fresh circular issued by its Sports Branch revising the schedule for the Delhi State School Games.

During the hearing, Delhi Government submitted that the revised calendar addressed the grievance raised by the petitioners. "We have filed an affidavit. We have also issued a fresh circular by the Department of Education for the Delhi State School Games. Your Lordship may kindly see that all games end in October 2026, which was the grievance of the petitioner," the lawyer submitted.

In view of the government's statement and the revised schedule, the court disposed of the petition filed by a group of minor students.

Revised Schedule and Directives

According to the circular issued by the Directorate of Education (Sports Branch), the tentative schedule for the Delhi State School Games has been prepared after considering several factors, including the likely impact of air pollution during the winter months, directions issued by courts from time to time, the academic calendar, the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) schedule and other logistical considerations.

The circular directs Supervisors of Physical Education (SPEs) to complete zonal competitions well before the state-level events and submit details of qualified teams and players at least seven days before the commencement of the respective competitions. It also requires all entries to be scrutinised and verified before submission.

The Directorate has further directed that all teams and individual winners qualifying at the zonal level must participate in the Delhi State School Games, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions. It has warned that failure to comply with these directions may invite action against the concerned Physical Education Teacher (PET) or Supervisor of Physical Education (SPE).

Background of the Petition

The petition was filed by a group of minor students seeking directions to the Delhi Government not to organise outdoor sporting events during the winter months, when Delhi witnesses high levels of air pollution. The petitioners had argued that conducting outdoor sports during this period exposed children to serious health risks.

The matter was earlier heard by Justice Sachin Datta, who had observed that children should not be made to participate in outdoor sports during periods of severe air pollution and had asked the authorities to suitably revise the annual sports calendar.

The revised schedule placed before the Court was accepted as addressing the concerns raised in the petition. (ANI)