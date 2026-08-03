A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at her home in Assam's Hailakandi district, a crime of extreme brutality that has sparked widespread outrage. In response, irate locals have blocked National Highway-6, a key route, demanding the immediate arrest and punishment of the perpetrators.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at her home in Assam’s Hailakandi district, triggering widespread outrage and protests that led to a blockade of National Highway-6, a crucial road connecting Assam and Mizoram. The incident occurred on August 1 at around 11:30 p.m. at a residence under the control of the Katlicherra Police Outpost that is close to National Highway-6. According to police, the accused reportedly committed the crime by taking advantage of the girl's family members' absence.

Additional details reported by NDTV said the victim had accompanied her family to a relative’s house for a feast nearby. However, she reportedly returned home alone after an argument with a cousin. When her family came back later that night, they found her lying dead inside the house.

Police sources quoted by the report said the girl’s head and face had been smashed so severely that her family could barely recognise her. The report further cited police sources as saying that a rod had allegedly been inserted into her private parts, indicating the extreme brutality of the attack. However, police did not officially confirm whether the girl was sexually assaulted.

The victim's family has claimed rape prior to murder, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amitabh Sinha, but police are awaiting the post-mortem report before making any judgements.

“The family claims she was sexually assaulted, but we are waiting for the post-mortem report before drawing any conclusions. We are investigating the matter thoroughly," SSP Amitabh Sinha told reporters, as quoted by NDTV.

After the incident, irate locals stopped National Highway-6, calling for the offenders to be apprehended right once and to face severe punishment. Hundreds of cars were stuck on the main road between Assam and Mizoram for many hours as a result of the protest. To maintain order and begin an investigation, a sizable police force was sent to the scene.