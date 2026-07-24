Thousands of devotees thronged Puri for the Bahuda Rath Yatra. The state government made extensive medical arrangements, including ambulance corridors and temporary hospitals, to ensure a smooth festival for the massive turnout of pilgrims.

Devotees Throng Puri for Bahuda Yatra Amid Medical Vigil

Thousands of devotees thronged the holy town of Puri on Friday as the Bahuda Rath Yatra, also known as the 'Return Car Festival', got underway with the deities returning from the Gundicha Temple to the Jagannath Temple.

With a massive turnout of pilgrims for the annual festival, several devotees who complained of illness were taken to medical facilities for treatment. To ensure uninterrupted emergency response during the procession, the Odisha government set up dedicated ambulance corridors, while temporary medical teams were deployed at multiple locations along the route.

'A Deep Sense of Spiritual Ecstasy': European Devotee

Among the devotees was a Europe-born follower of Lord Jagannath, who now resides in Odisha's Balasore district at the Sri Krishna Chaitanya Mission Ashram Temple. Sharing his spiritual experience after having a close darshan of Lord Jagannath, She said, "I was born in Europe, but I live in Odisha, in Balasore district, at the Sri Krishna Chaitanya Mission Ashram Temple. I felt truly ecstatic and very happy, especially after the Darshan, when Lord Jagannath passed very close to me and I was able to have His darshan from such a close distance. I felt a deep sense of spiritual ecstasy, which cannot be described in words."

Government Ensures Smooth Conduct

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling extended greetings to devotees and highlighted the extensive arrangements made by the state government to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. He said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the holy Bahuda Yatra, I extend my best wishes to all the devotees of Odisha and to devotees across the world. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, we are moving this program forward with complete dedication and commitment from the administration and the government. As you can see, the Health Department has organised a special arrangement today."

Emphasising the medical preparedness and emergency response measures put in place for the event, the minister added, "There is a well-planned system for transporting people through ambulances, and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure smooth operations. Along with this, temporary hospitals have also been arranged, with medical teams deployed on both sides. I will personally stay overnight to monitor the arrangements. On behalf of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Odisha Government, I extend my gratitude and best wishes to Bajrang Dal and all other organisations involved in creating a human chain and supporting the ambulance services."

Ancient Rituals and Significance

The Bahuda Yatra marks the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the Jagannath Temple and is one of the most significant events of the annual Rath Yatra festivities, attracting lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad.

Earlier today, the current titular King of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, performed the ceremonial Chhera Pahanra, the age-old ritual of sweeping the chariots with a golden broom before the commencement of the Bahuda Rath Yatra.

The annual Rath Yatra remains one of India's largest religious congregations, symbolising faith, devotion and inclusivity as millions of devotees gather to pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra in a centuries-old tradition celebrated across India and beyond. (ANI)