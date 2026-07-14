Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta paid tribute to former RSS chief Prof. Rajendra Singh 'Rajju Bhaiya' on his death anniversary, remembering his lifelong dedication to the nation, society, and the organisation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tribute to the fourth Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prof. Rajendra Singh, popularly known as 'Rajju Bhaiya', on his death anniversary, remembering his lifelong dedication to the nation, society and the organisation.

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Leaders Pay Homage

In a post on X, the Defence Minister described Rajju Bhaiya as a distinguished physicist, an accomplished educationist and an exceptional organiser who devoted his life to the service of the country. "On the death anniversary of the fourth Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the most revered Prof. Rajendra Singh Ji, 'Rajju Bhaiya', we offer him humble tribute. He was a renowned scholar of physics, a skilled educator, and an exceptional organiser. His entire life was dedicated to the nation, society, and the organisation. He embodied the ideals of simplicity, nationalism, and service in his life. He was a staunch supporter of Swadeshi, Gramodaya, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. His contribution to nation-building and his ideals will continue to inspire generations to come," he wrote on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid floral tributes to Rajju Bhaiya and recalled his contribution to the expansion of the RSS and his lifelong commitment to national service. "On the death anniversary of the fourth Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the most revered Prof. Rajendra Singh 'Rajju Bhaiya' Ji, we offer him humble tribute. Through his simple, gentle, and dedicated life, he played a pivotal role in the expansion of the Sangh's work. His lifelong dedication to the service of Mother India and the values of his life will forever remain an inspiration to us all," CM Gupta posted on X.

A Life of Service and Scholarship

Rajendra Singh, widely known as Rajju Bhaiya, served as the fourth Sarsanghchalak of the RSS from 1994 to 2000. Born on January 29, 1922, he remained one of the organisation's most prominent leaders before passing away on July 14, 2003.

A noted academic before becoming a full-time RSS functionary, Rajju Bhaiya was a professor of Physics and was widely respected for his scholarship and teaching. He participated in the Quit India Movement in 1942, during which he came into contact with the RSS, an association that shaped the course of his public life.

He resigned from his university position in 1966 to become a full-time 'prant pracharak' of the RSS. Beginning his organisational work in Uttar Pradesh, he steadily rose through the ranks and later served as the RSS' *Sarkaryavah* (General Secretary) during the 1980s. In 1994, Rajju Bhaiya succeeded Balasaheb Deoras as the fourth Sarsanghchalak of the RSS and led the organisation until 2000. He abdicated the post of Sarsanghchalak on account of his failing health in February 2000 and nominated KS Sudarshan for the post. (ANI)