Assam's Kaziranga National Park has seen a record tourist influx, says Minister Atul Bora. He credits visits by PM Modi, the President, and the King of Bhutan. The state will build new Hyatt and Taj hotels to handle the increased demand.

Assam Minister Atul Bora on Monday said that Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has witnessed a record influx of tourists this year, attributing the surge to growing global interest and high-profile visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

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"A record number of tourists are visiting Kaziranga this time, not just from within the country but from abroad as well. There is a lot of interest because our Prime Minister, the President, and even the King of Bhutan visited the place. We have observed the annual trends, and this year has seen the highest influx of tourists," Bora told ANI.

Government Boosts Tourism Infrastructure

Highlighting the government's efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure, Bora said the state has decided to develop additional accommodation facilities. "Given this, there was a need for hotel accommodation there. Consequently, the Assam Government decided to build two hotels, one Hyatt and one Taj," he said.

New Attractions to Enhance Visitor Experience

The minister also said the state has developed new tourist attractions to enhance visitors' experience. "We developed an International Orchid Park, which our Chief Minister inaugurated. It has now become a major tourist attraction in Kaziranga. The government, likely through the Labour Welfare Department, also decided to establish three tea museums in tea gardens," Bora added.

Surge in Numbers and Community-Led Initiatives

According to official data, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve recorded a significant rise in tourist arrivals during the 2025-26 tourism year, with 5,48,319 visitors, including 32,765 foreign tourists, visiting the park between April 1, 2025, and May 28, 2026.

Official records show that tourist arrivals at the UNESCO World Heritage Site stood at 1,55,107 in 2016-17, reflecting a steady increase over the years. The park authorities attributed the rise in footfall to several new tourism initiatives, including bird safaris in Panbari, cycling in Kohora, jeep and boat safaris in Biswanath, and the "Kaziranga Beyond National Park" programme. Community-run eco-shops, local souvenir initiatives, and new attractions such as trekking at Hemtap Hill in Silimkhowa village have also contributed to increased tourist interest while boosting the local economy. (ANI)