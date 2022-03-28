'Punjab will fight strongly': CM Bhagwant Mann over Centre's Chandigarh action

The AAP leader also accused the central government of violating the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 by imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in the administration of Chandigarh.

Punjab government will strongly fight for its 'rightful claim over Chandigarh,' stated the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, on Monday, after Home Minister Amit Shah announced a move to extend central government's benefits to Chandigarh administration employees. The BJP's nervousness drives the action, stated AAP's Mann, who recently won the Assembly election in the state.

Also, Mann accused the central government of violating Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 by bringing officers from other states and services into the Chandigarh administration.

Mann tweeted and stated that the Centre had been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in the Chandigarh administration. This action is against the letter and spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight hard to reclaim its rightful claim to Chandigarh.

Amit Shah, declaring that Chandigarh's employees would benefit greatly, stated that employees' retirement age in the Union Territory will now go up from 58 to 60 years, and women employees will now get child care leave of two years from the current one year.

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP leader, stated that BJP is scared of AAP's rising footprints. He tweeted from 2017 to 2022 Congress-ruled Punjab. The Home Minister didn't take away Chandigarh's powers then. Soon AAP formed Government in Punjab; Amit Shah took away Chandigarh's services. The BJP is concerned about the AAP's growing influence.

In his first visit to Punjab since the AAP formed its government, the Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has made a big decision, from the upcoming financial year (April 1), the government employees will get the benefits of central employees, adding, naming it a 'long-pending demand of employees of the Chandigarh administration.'

Not only AAP, Congress and Akali Dal also hit out at the announcement.

Through a tweet, the party leaders expressed their disagreement, the Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema stated that the MOH (Ministry of Home Affairs) decided to impose central government rules on employees of the spirit of the Punjab Reorg (Reorganisation) Act and must be reconsidered. The tweet further added that this means denial of the right of Capital to Punjab forever. This is another major setback for Punjab's rights after modifications to the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) rules.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Congress leader, stated that his party also condemns the decision.

He tweeted that they strongly condemn the dictatorial decision of BJP to usurp upon the rights of Punjab over control of Chandigarh. It belongs to Punjab, and this unilateral decision is a direct attack on federalism and an attack on Punjab's share of 60 per cent control over UT. Also, they wish to remind the BJP that Chandigarh is a disputed territory with Punjab's claim justified by Rajiv-Longowal Accord; it's deceit and cheating by no less than a government.

