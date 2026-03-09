Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has accused the AAP government of 'deceiving the people' with its new Rs 1000/month scheme for women, demanding a lump sum payment and stating that Punjab desires a 'double engine government'.

Bittu Accuses AAP of Deception Over Women's Scheme

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday accused the AAP-led Punjab government of "deceiving the people" over the announcement of the Rs 1000 monthly transfer scheme to women, stating that Punjab wants "double engine government."

Addressing a press conference here, Bittu alleged that the AAP-led Punjab government's announcement to provide Rs 1000 to women during the final phase of its tenure is essentially a way to deceive the people. He stated that the government should instead provide the full amount of Rs 60,000 for five years to the women. He remarked that Aam Aadmi Party leaders used to question their opponents for not fulfilling election promises, but today their own situation is dire.

Questions Raised on Punjab's Financial Health, Development

Bittu also raised questions over other announcements made in the Punjab government's budget announcement, expressing concerns over the state's financial condition. He also asked how much development work has actually taken place in the state over the past few years.

'Beginning of 2027 Elections': Bittu on Shah's Upcoming Rally

Bittu further claimed that the rally to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Moga on March 14 will prove to be "the beginning of the 2027 assembly elections." He said that the people of Punjab want a "double engine" government.

CM Mann Announces 'Mukh Mantri Mavan Dhiyan da Satkar Scheme'

His remarks come after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier today announced the 'Mukh Mantri Mavan Dhiyan da Satkar Scheme,' under which women in the general category will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward classes will get Rs 1,500. He also described the 2026-27 state budget as an "affidavit of progress," highlighting initiatives aimed at women, education, and sports.

"A scheme has been announced providing Rs 1,000 per month for women in the General category and Rs 1,500 for women from the Scheduled Castes and backward classes," Mann told the media. He emphasised that the budget, presented on International Women's Day, reflects the government's commitment to women and pro-people policies.

Budget an 'Affidavit of Progress'

"This budget is not just a document; it is an 'affidavit of progress.' We have increased the education budget by 7% and allocated a record Rs 1,791 crore for sports. Sports are essential in Punjab as our primary weapon in the war against drugs. When children win prizes and medals, it inspires others to stay healthy and stay away from the curse of addiction," the Chief Minister added.

Mann Highlights Other Pro-People Initiatives

Highlighting other benefits of the budget, he said, "Almost every facility ultimately benefits women. For instance, the Rs 10 lakh health insurance scheme: it is the mothers and sisters of the family who worry about health and often set aside money for emergencies. This Rs 10 lakh scheme will save that money for them; these are essentially household and kitchen savings." He also mentioned free bus travel and 600 units of free electricity, noting that such measures primarily help families manage daily expenses. "If a home cannot run without mothers and sisters, then the country cannot run without them either," Mann said.

Mann Defends Government's Fiscal Management

The Chief Minister defended the government's fiscal management, countering Opposition claims about an empty treasury. "We know how to manage the people's money. We have purchased thermal plants, restarted coal mines, closed toll plazas, opened Aam Aadmi Clinics and 'Schools of Eminence,' and are building 43,000 km of roads," Mann added. (ANI)