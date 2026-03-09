Punjab Minister Aman Arora announced the 'Mukh Mantri Mavan Dhiyan da Satkar Scheme', calling it the world's biggest cash transfer for women. It provides Rs 1000-1500 monthly. CM Bhagwant Mann termed the budget an 'affidavit of progress'.

Punjab Announces 'World's Biggest' Cash Transfer Scheme for Women

Punjab Minister Aman Arora on Sunday lauded the monthly cash transfer scheme for women by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government as the "world's biggest cash transfer scheme to women."

Addressing the media, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and said that the Punjab government's 'Mukh Mantri Mavan Dhiyan da Satkar Scheme' follows the vision of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. "On the occassion of International Women's Day... a huge congratulations to the women of Punjab that on this pious occassion, the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab, in accordance with the visionary thinking and promises of Arvind Kejriwal, has launched the world's biggest cash transfer scheme to women through which the government will tranfer Rs 1000 to all adult women in General category, while the women in SC community will recieve Rs 1500 monthly," he said.

CM Mann on 'Affidavit of Progress' Budget

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the monthly cash transfer scheme and described the 2026-27 state budget as an "affidavit of progress," highlighting initiatives aimed at women, education, and sports. "A scheme has been announced providing Rs 1,000 per month for women in the General category and Rs 1,500 for women from the Scheduled Castes and backward classes," Mann told the media.

He emphasised that the budget, presented on International Women's Day, reflects the government's commitment to women and pro-people policies. "This budget is not just a document; it is an 'affidavit of progress.' We have increased the education budget by 7% and allocated a record Rs 1,791 crore for sports. Sports are essential in Punjab as our primary weapon in the war against drugs. When children win prizes and medals, it inspires others to stay healthy and stay away from the curse of addiction," the Chief Minister added.

Mann congratulated the women of Punjab on the occasion of International Women's Day, saying, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the mothers, daughters, sisters, and children of Punjab. I hope and pray that they get the necessary and supportive environment to realise their dreams and soar high in the skies. They will progress in every field."

Additional Budget Benefits for Women

Highlighting other benefits of the budget, he said, "Almost every facility ultimately benefits women. For instance, the ₹10 lakh health insurance scheme: it is the mothers and sisters of the family who worry about health and often set aside money for emergencies. This ₹10 lakh scheme will save that money for them; these are essentially household and kitchen savings." He also mentioned free bus travel and 600 units of free electricity, noting that such measures primarily help families manage daily expenses.

"If a home cannot run without mothers and sisters, then the country cannot run without them either," Mann said. (ANI)