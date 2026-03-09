Congress' Mukul Wasnik called the party's alliance in Tamil Nadu 'formidable' and confirmed they will contest limited seats. He also alleged that the Election Commission of India has not been discharging its responsibilities in a fair manner.

Congress on 'Formidable' Alliance, Slams ECI

Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik described the alliance in Tamil Nadu as "formidable" and said the party would contest a limited number of seats while fully supporting its allies in other constituencies. Addressing a press conference in Chennai, he also alleged that the Election Commission of India had not been discharging its responsibilities in a fair manner, echoing concerns raised by several opposition parties.

Wasnik, while speaking to the media, said, "It is a formidable alliance. We are going to contest a limited number of seats, and in other constituencies where alliance parties are contesting, we will contribute our efforts in the same manner as if a Congress candidate were contesting from that seat. We are going to work together, and it is indeed a formidable alliance. The manner in which the ECI has been conducting its responsibilities has been questioned not only by the Congress party but by almost all opposition parties. We have observed that the ECI has not been reasonably discharging its responsibilities, rather it has been questioned that they are tilted towards the ruling party at the centre."

"See whatever decisions have been taken by the parties in alliance that have already been made public. Beyond that, there is only speculation," he said.

Dismisses New Parties, Expresses Confidence

Asking about emerging TVK and Vijay on contesting elction, Wasnik replied, "See, it is just a matter of a few days that the notification for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be issued. We, as I have mentioned, are confident that this formidable alliance, which has been put in place, will be able to get the confidence of the people of Tamil Nadu. Other parties that are going to be contesting the elections, whether it is A, B or C, certainly I don't see that they will be getting the people's mandate or the people's support."

"We are confident that on the strength of our vision, on the strength of our ideals, on the strength of our principles, on the strength of the work which we have been able to do, we will be able to get the people's support, he added.

Countering BJP's Campaign

Speaking on the Prime Minister and the NDA alliance, along with Amit Shah coming to Tamil Nadu, so what can be expected from the Congress leadership, high command, Rahul Gandhi and others, Wasnik replied, "See, our leadership has always been in the forefront in various campaigns in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. Our leadership, once the programs are drawn and the dates are confirmed, we will make it public. But as far as leaders from the BJP are coming, they may try and do whatever they want to do, but the people of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry certainly will not be going on the road which the BJP has undertaken."

DMK and NDA Prepare for Rallies in Trichy

Meanwhile, a massive preparation is in full swing for the 12th State Conference of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), scheduled to be held in Trichy on March 9. The conference venue is being set up at Siruganur along the Trichy-Chennai National Highway across nearly 400 acres, with an additional 200 acres earmarked for vehicle parking.

Preparations are also underway for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 in Trichy. (ANI)