Congress MP Manoj Kumar said the President's post must be respected, after President Murmu expressed disappointment with WB govt arrangements for the Santal Conference. BJP and PM Modi accused TMC of disrespect, a charge the TMC rejected.

Congress MP Manoj Kumar said on Sunday that the position of President should be kept above caste, religion, and community and should be respected with dignity. "She holds the supreme post as President of India, and we should keep it above caste, religion, and community. If we won't pay respect to the position, then who will? But it should also not be involved in politics. It should have been treated with respect and dignity during her visit, with all protocols observed..." he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The remarks come after President Murmu publicly expressed disappointment with the West Bengal government over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, West Bengal, on Saturday. President Murmu also expressed concern over the absence of representatives of the state government during her visit.

Earlier, Congress leader Imran Masood said, "Who will tolerate the country's disrespect? You are disrespecting the country."

BJP Accuses TMC of 'Gross Disrespect'

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the TMC government of insulting the President, while the TMC has rejected allegations of protocol violation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the All India Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, accusing it of showing "gross disrespect" towards Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the State.

Addressing a public event in the national capital, the Prime Minister said that President Murmu had visited West Bengal to attend a celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition, but the Trinamool Congress allegedly boycotted the event. He further said that the programme held special significance for the President and the tribal community, noting that Murmu herself comes from a tribal background and has consistently expressed concern for the welfare of the Santhal community. "Today, as the nation celebrates International Women's Day, it is deeply concerning that just yesterday, the TMC government in West Bengal demonstrated gross disrespect towards the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu ji visited Bengal to attend a significant celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition. However, the TMC chose to boycott this sacred and important event, which holds great meaning for both the President and the tribal community, given that the President herself is from a tribal background and has shown deep concern for the Santhal community," PM Modi said. (ANI)