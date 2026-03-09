Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hailed Team India for their 'unbeaten' T20 World Cup 2026 victory against New Zealand. He lauded the team's consistency and praised key players Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah for their performances.

Gautam Adani Hails 'Unbeaten' Champions

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hailed Team India after their victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, congratulating the players for an unbeaten campaign that ended with a commanding win over the New Zealand national cricket team on Sunday. In a post on X, Adani celebrated the team's performance and singled out key players for their consistency throughout the tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Unbelievable. Unstoppable. UNBEATEN Bharat!! Congratulations on the T20 2026 World Cup Championship! New Zealand's score is level! Sanju Samson of Vizhinjam QF / SF / Final Scores: 97, 89, 89. Even Adani's crane at Vizhinjam Port doesn't have this much consistency! And Bumrah? Batsmen lose their way while playing him! Player from Ahmedabad, the best in the world! The trophy is home!" Adani said. Unbelievable. Unstoppable. UNBEATEN Bharat!! Congratulations on the T20 2026 World Cup Championship! 🏆🇮🇳 New Zealand का हिसाब-किताब बराबर! Sanju Samson of Vizhinjam QF / SF / Final Scores: 97, 89, 89. इतनी कंसिस्टेंसी तो Adani के Vizhinjam Port के क्रेन में भी नहीं होती!… pic.twitter.com/tmfMLX8Rdm — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 8, 2026

Leaders and Public Figures Celebrate Historic Win

Political leaders and public figures across the country also joined in celebrating India's victory, which marked the nation becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the collective effort of the Indian squad, saying the match kept viewers captivated throughout.

"Today's match was truly amazing. Anyone who watched it sat spellbound... In every match, we saw equal performance across all departments, with all the players who made our team World Champions. Whether it was batsman, bowler, fielder, or captain, everyone played their part. Just like Sanju Samson, he played a unique role in all three matches. He's truly an amazing player, and so is Jasprit Bumrah. He isn't called the world's best bowler for nothing... These players can defeat every team in the world. They possessed this quality," he told the media.

Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang said the team's performance filled the nation with pride. "India has become the T20 World Champion. Our youth played brilliantly and crushed New Zealand, whether it was in bowling, batting, or fielding. The spirit of the team's victory certainly makes us all very happy. Today, the entire nation congratulates our players who have raised the flag of this country across the world," he said.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also praised the team's commanding performance in the final held at Narendra Modi Stadium. "Spectacular performance by Team India, completely dominated the game. I think the whole nation had been waiting for this kind of performance. Here we are, the T20 World Champions. Beating a team like New Zealand, which has been dominating throughout the season - here we are really dominating the final and being the Champions. It is a joy for every Indian," he said.

India's Dominant Final Performance

India sealed the title with a dominant 96-run win after posting 255/5, powered by Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (53), and Ishan Kishan (54), while bowlers Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled New Zealand's chase to secure the historic victory. (ANI)