BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed WB CM Mamata Banerjee for disrespecting President Murmu during her state visit. He accused her of hypocrisy for claiming the constitution is in danger while failing to show basic respect to the President.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu during her state visit, and asked her to stop making controversies about the Constitution being in danger when she cannot even give respect to the President.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Slams Disrespect to President Murmu

This comes after President Droupadi Murmu, during her event in Darjeeling, expressed displeasure with the West Bengal government for not receiving her upon arrival, not attending her event and changing the venue of the event, causing inconvenience to both the people and the President.

The BJP MP, while addressing a press conference, said that Mamata Banerjee should not talk about the constitution being in danger, for that she insulted the President, in a way that has never happened to any President in the country. Expressing stern criticism of the alleged disrespect, he said that the CM only welcomes infiltrators in the state. "Under the rule of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, only infiltrators are welcomed... I would request Mamata Banerjee to stop making controversies about the constitution in danger. You can not give respect to the President... and you talk about the constitution in danger... We condemn this. The entire Indian government and our party are standing against the insult meted out to the President... You have done a shameful act, which has never happened to any President in independent India...," he said.

Accusations of Thwarting PM Modi's Events

Further, the BJP MP accused TMC of attempting to thwart Prime Minister Narendra Modi's events in the state, alleging that the police watches over "whatever atrocities Trinamool goons commit" and in return receive protection from CM Banerjee. "Whenever PM Modi goes to Bengal, every effort is made to thwart his program, but he is not given a place... I don't feel the need to detail what has happened to other women... The police stand guard over whatever atrocities Trinamool goons commit, and Mamata Banerjee protects them," he accused.

'War Against Election Commission' Questioned

Intensifying the attack on Banerjee, Prasad condemned her protest against the SIR process, questioning her "openly waged war" against the Election Commission. He further asked whether the West Bengal CM wants to pressure the Supreme Court. "I want to tell you a little about several of Mamata's decisions. She seems to have openly waged war against the Election Commission... The government protested so much in the High Court and the Supreme Court... This entire resolution of the SIR's objections is being done on the instructions of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, for which the Supreme Court has issued an order... Did she want to put pressure on the Supreme Court?...," he questioned. (ANI)