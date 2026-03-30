A 21-year-old BTech student died after jumping from a 28th-floor balcony in Sector 32. Police say she was upset after being scolded by her parents. No suicide note was found, investigation continues.

A 21-year-old woman died after jumping from the balcony of a 28th-floor apartment in Wave Amore society, Sector 32, early Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Arpita, a second-year BTech student at a Punjab university.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, the incident occurred around 12.20am when her parents and sister had gone to their rooms. Arpita went to the drawing room balcony and jumped. A security guard on duty heard a loud sound and rushed to check, finding her lying in a pool of blood. Residents alerted police, but she had already died by the time officers arrived.

Investigation Underway

Sector 24 police station SHO SK Tomar said preliminary inquiry suggests Arpita had been upset after being scolded by her parents over an undisclosed issue. No suicide note was recovered. Statements from family members will be recorded to ascertain the exact reason.

Police revealed that Arpita and her elder sister had returned home two to three days earlier. On Saturday night, her parents reportedly scolded her before going to sleep. Family members told investigators she had remained disturbed since then, and counselling attempts had failed to calm her.

The body has been sent for autopsy, and results are awaited. No complaint has been filed yet, but further investigation is in progress.

Arpita’s family, originally from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, resides in a rented apartment in the society. Her father is a businessman, and her elder sister also studies at the same university.