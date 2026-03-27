Police in Chhindwara revealed a woman was strangled by her husband during a car journey. Her body was later dumped in the Pench river, while their two-year-old child remained in the vehicle throughout.

A 25-year-old woman found dead in the Pench river in Chhindwara was strangled by her husband during a car journey, police confirmed on Thursday. The accused, 28-year-old Akshay Chaurapagar, allegedly killed his wife Pranita on March 23 while travelling from Murtijapur towards Nagpur.

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Investigators said that after committing the crime, Chaurapagar continued driving with the body inside the vehicle, unable to decide his next move. He eventually returned towards Chhindwara and dumped the body from a bridge into the Pench river.

Child present during crime

Police revealed that the couple’s two-year-old child was present in the car throughout the incident. The child reportedly remained asleep for most of the journey and was too young to comprehend what had happened.

The body was discovered on March 24 under the Pench river bridge in the Singodi outpost area.

Identification of the victim

Singori police outpost incharge, Pankaj Rai, said, “We received information regarding an unidentified body in Pench river on March 24, our teams went there and a case of unnatural death was registered. Pictures of the body were circulated in nearby police stations. There was a tattoo on the wrist of the woman where the name ‘Pranita’ was written.”

The tattoo helped police establish the victim’s identity, leading to further investigation that confirmed her husband’s involvement.