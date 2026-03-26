A 42‑year‑old businessman was killed in Kalyan after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a minor, hit him on the Ring Road. Outraged locals demand safety measures and faster completion of the stalled project.

A 42‑year‑old businessman was killed while cycling on an incomplete stretch of Kalyan’s Ring Road after being struck by a speeding car allegedly driven by a 17‑year‑old boy. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, with CCTV footage showing the victim flung into the air before the vehicle sped away.

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Police said the teenager fled the scene and was apprehended the following evening. An FIR has been registered for rash and negligent driving, with non‑bailable charges. Senior inspector Amarnath Waghmode confirmed that the boy’s mother, who owns the car, has also been named as an accused after he admitted informing her before taking the vehicle.

The victim, Srinivas Tandle, had borrowed a bicycle from a friend just two days earlier and was cycling to improve his fitness. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by Khadakpada police but was declared dead on arrival. His brother Ganesh said CCTV footage clearly showed reckless driving before the collision.

Locals demand urgent safety measures

Residents expressed outrage, pointing out that the incomplete Ring Road has become a hotspot for speeding and stunts. Less than a month ago, another man sustained serious injuries in a similar accident. Locals, including family friend Vimal Thakkar, urged the Kalyan‑Dombivli Municipal Corporation to expedite the pending work and install speed breakers, CCTV cameras, and barricades to prevent further tragedies.

The Ring Road project, developed in phases by MMRDA, has stalled between Barave and Vadavali bridge for two years due to land acquisition issues. This has left large sections partially closed, frequently used by walkers and cyclists despite the risks.

Police sources revealed that the accused teenager posted on social media soon after the crash, calling it a “small accident” and expressing fear of being scolded by his father, a lawyer. The post was later deleted.

Family mourns sudden loss

Tandle, who owned multiple garment stores in Kalyan, had taken up cycling only that day. His brother Ganesh demanded strict action against the driver, while locals echoed calls for accountability and faster completion of the road project.

Authorities previously acted against three motorists after a February 21 accident on the same stretch, cancelling their driving licences. The latest incident has intensified pressure on civic bodies and police to address safety lapses before more lives are lost.