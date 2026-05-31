The Kerala government led by CM VD Satheesan has assigned ministers district-wise responsibilities. Satheesan also directed authorities to revoke the suspension of a school principal who was suspended over an alleged insulting Facebook post.

Ministers Assigned District-Wise Responsibilities

The Keralam government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan has issued an order assigning district-wise responsibilities to ministers, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

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As per the order, ministers are assigned to oversee Keralam's 14 districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikod, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Minister CP John has been assigned responsibility for the Thiruvananthapuram district, while Shibu Baby John will oversee the Kollam district. PC Vishnunath has been given charge of Pathanamthitta district, M Liju of Alappuzha, Mons Joseph of Kottayam and Anoop Jacob of Idukki district.

Further, Roji M John has been assigned Ernakulam district, OJ Janeesh will oversee Thrissur, and N Shamsudheen has been given responsibility for Palakkad district. PK Basheer has been assigned Malappuram district, AP Anil Kumar will be responsible for Kozhikode, T Siddique for Wayanad, Sunny Joseph for Kannur and KM Shaji for Kasaragod district, as per the statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

CM Orders Revocation of Principal's Suspension

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday directed authorities to revoke the suspension of a school principal who was suspended over a Facebook post allegedly insulting the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), S Javad, Principal of Attingal Model Higher Secondary School, was suspended by the Director of General Education on Friday.

Neither the Chief Minister nor his office had lodged a complaint regarding the matter. The suspension was initiated based on a complaint received from an external party.

The action against the principal came just two days before his retirement. Taking this circumstance into consideration, the Chief Minister instructed officials to withdraw the suspension order. (ANI)