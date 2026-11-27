The Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery draw for November 27, 2026, is eagerly awaited by participants hoping to win the Rs 21 lakh first prize. Tickets are priced at Rs 50, and the official winning numbers will be announced at 6.30 PM.

The Punjab Lottery Result for November 27, 2026, is awaited as participants prepare for the Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery draw. The lottery offers a first prize of Rs 21 lakh, along with several other cash rewards for ticket holders.

The draw is scheduled for 6.30 PM on Friday, November 27. Tickets are priced at ₹50, and participants can check their winning numbers after the official results are announced.

Also Read | Punjab State Thursday Weekly Lottery Results, Nov 26: Dear 50 Chief Winning Numbers OUT! Check Rs 21 Lakh Winner

Punjab Lottery November 27, 2026: Draw Details

Here are the key details of today's Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery:

Lottery name: Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery

Draw date: November 27, 2026

Day: Friday

Draw time: 6.30 PM

Ticket price: Rs 50

First prize: Rs 21 lakh

Result status: Awaited

The draw is expected to take place at the designated lottery venue in Ludhiana. Participants should check the official result notification for confirmation.

Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

4th Prize: Rs 2000

5th Prize: Rs 1000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

How To Check Punjab Lottery Result November 27, 2026?

Follow these steps to check the Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery result:

Visit the official Punjab State Lotteries website at https://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/.

Open the results section.

Look for Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery dated November 27, 2026.

Download the official result PDF or notification.

Match your ticket series and number with the published winning numbers.

Verify the details before proceeding with a prize claim.

Also Read | Punjab Dear 200 Lottery December 2026: Rs 1.5 Crore First Prize, Draw Date, Time And Claim Process