Congress MP Manoj Kumar has expressed surprise as DMK lawmakers indicated a potential shift in stance regarding the Delimitation Bill, suggesting they might support it under certain conditions during the upcoming parliament session.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress MP Manoj Kumar on Friday said that some DMK MPs indicated their willingness to support the proposed Delimitation Bill subject to certain conditions during a conversation after a Standing Committee meeting, a development that left him surprised given the party's earlier opposition to the legislation. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said he had interacted with some DMK MPs after Thursday's Standing Committee meeting and sought to know their position on the Delimitation Bill.

"At yesterday's Standing Committee meeting, I had a conversation with some DMK MPs. When I asked about their position on the Delimitation Bill, they said that they could support the government under certain conditions, although I cannot recall the exact conditions. This was quite surprising to me, as I had always believed that the DMK would never support the Bill. We will have to wait until November 30. The DMK's final position will be decided by its top leader," he said. Kumar said the DMK had been the first party to oppose the Delimitation Bill when it was introduced in the House, making the reported remarks by its MPs particularly surprising.

This comes as the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The announcement has fuelled speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850.