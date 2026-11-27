The Delhi government opened former CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' to the media, promising transparency on construction costs. Ministers claimed the move exposes alleged corruption, while plans for public access remain under review.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday opened the former official residence of former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, popularly known as ‘Sheesh Mahal’, to the media, with Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma stating that the facility would soon be opened to the general public. Speaking to ANI, Verma said the objective was to inform people about the expenditure incurred on the facility using public money and provide an account of the funds spent on its construction and furnishings.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said the primary objective of opening the premises was to ensure transparency and inform the public about the expenditure incurred on the property using taxpayers' money, emphasising that the government was accountable for every penny spent on the facility. “Our sole objective is this: since public money—taxpayer money—has been invested here, we owe the public an account for every single penny. We must explain exactly where their funds have been spent, and, in fact, every government should do the same,” he said.

Verma added that the media had been invited to visit the premises and that people in Delhi would soon be able to tour the facility. He also said details of the items purchased for the project had been disclosed. “It is with this purpose alone that this facility has been opened for the people of Delhi. Today, we invited the media; very soon, the people of Delhi will also be able to come and see it for themselves. We have disclosed details exclusively about the items that were purchased for this project,” he said.

Parvesh Verma said the government had prepared a documentary on ‘Sheesh Mahal’, which was shown during the visit. Clarifying that the premises would not immediately be opened to the public, he said the entry charges and date of public access were yet to be decided. He added that the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was examining the matter and the facility would be opened to visitors only after its review. Verma also raised questions over the construction work carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that the then Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain had marked the file related to the project as "most urgent" to ensure that the construction continued. “What is important to note here is that at that time, the PWD minister was Satyendra Jain. At that time of COVID, when people were struggling to get oxygen cylinders, he had written "most urgent" on the Sheeshmahal file so that the construction work wouldn't stop,” he said.

The Delhi Minister further stated that the items displayed at the premises had been retained in the same condition as they were during Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister. He said the government wanted to ensure that there was no ambiguity regarding the items purchased for the property. According to Verma, price tags and invoices had been attached to every item on display to provide details of their procurement and expenditure.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also criticised the former Chief Minister over the property, alleging corruption and misuse of public funds in its development. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said the opening of the premises to the media would allow people across the country to see the property and understand the alleged expenditure incurred on it. "Starting today, the public in Delhi and across the country will be able to see this 'Sheesh Mahal'. It has been opened to the media today, and through your cameras, the entire nation will witness the sordid game of corruption and plunder that Kejriwal played—at a time when Delhi was gasping for oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Mishra also referred to items allegedly sourced from different countries, including marble imported from Vietnam, crockery and tables, while criticising Kejriwal over his earlier claim of living in a single-room house. “The very man who once claimed he would live in a single-room house has engaged in massive corruption using public funds. Items have been sourced from various countries around the world: the marble was imported from Vietnam, the crockery from another nation, and the tables from yet another. Today, through your cameras, the whole country will see this truth with their own eyes,” Mishra added.