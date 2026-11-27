Congress and NCP-SP have issued three-line whips for their MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha from November 30 as the Parliament session reconvenes, with discussions expected on the proposed Delimitation Bill and key government business.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress has asked all its MPs to be present in New Delhi by 10 am on November 29, while the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has issued a three-line whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4, ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. In a communication dated November 27, NCP-SCP Chief Whip Amol Kolhe directed all party Lok Sabha MPs to attend the proceedings without fail and support the party's stand, citing important business scheduled to be taken up in the House.

"As very important Bussiness will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30th November to Friday, 4th December, 2026," the whip stated. "All Members of LOK SABHA of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar are requested to kindly remain present in Lok Sabha from Monday, 30th November to Friday, 4th December, 2026 without fail and support the Party Stand," it further said. The developments come amid heightened political activity ahead of the reconvened Parliament session, with the proposed Delimitation Bill expected to be a major point of discussion.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is likely to support the Delimitation Bill, provided it ensures regional balance, according to party sources. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, but the announcement has triggered political debate over the proposed Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation. (ANI)