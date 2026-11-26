The Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery results for November 26, 2026, are highly anticipated, featuring a top prize of Rs 21 lakh. Participants can check the winning numbers and follow the official claim procedure to secure their cash prizes.

The Punjab Lottery Result for November 26, 2026, is eagerly awaited by participants across the state. The Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery is scheduled to conduct its weekly draw today, offering a first prize of Rs 21 lakh.

The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 50, and the draw features several additional cash prizes for participants. The winning numbers will be updated after the draw is conducted and the results are officially published.

*The draw time is 6.30 pm. Winning numbers will be updated soon

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Punjab Dear 50 Chief Thursday Lottery Result: Winning Numbers

The Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery is a Rs 50 ticket scheme. The draw features multiple prize categories, with the jackpot winner eligible for the top prize of Rs 21 lakh.

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

4th Prize: Rs 2000

5th Prize: Rs 1000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

How To Claim Punjab Lottery Prize Money?

Winners must preserve their original lottery tickets and follow the claim procedure prescribed by the Punjab State Lotteries Department.

The required documents generally include:

Original winning lottery ticket.

Completed prize claim application.

Valid identity proof.

Bank account details and other documents requested by the department.

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Winners should submit their claims within the prescribed deadline. Applicable taxes and deductions will be made according to government regulations.