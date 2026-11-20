Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded PM Modi's address at the 21st FICCI AGM, noting it sets a crucial benchmark for India's business landscape and outlines the government's vision for enhancing industry standards and national growth.

Assam CM Sarma Praises PM Modi Address at 21st FICCI Annual Meeting

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 21st Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), saying the speech set a benchmark for India and highlighted the expectations from industry and the government's enabling role.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had listened to the Prime Minister's speech and described it as an important address for those interested in India's business landscape and the government's vision for industries. "For those interested in India's business landscape and the vision the Govt has for industries, it is unmissable," Sarma wrote. “For those interested in India's business landscape and the vision the Govt has for industries, it is unmissable. He highlighted the strides India has made in the past decade and rightly urged leaders to implore whether the host of benefits extended to the industry has been utilised to its fullest potential,” he added.

Sarma further noted that PM Modi had emphasised the need for Indian industries to strive for excellence and ensure top-quality products for consumers without compromising on standards. “Hon’ble Prime Minister also placed on record how Indian industries must strive for excellence and offer top-notch quality to Indian consumers and not compromise on it,” he wrote. “The speech really set the benchmark for the days ahead and what is expected from India Inc. and the Govt's enabling role in this direction. The 21st century belongs to Bharat, and we must utilise every opportunity at our disposal to become a leader in all respects,” he wrote further.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of FICCI at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, as part of the chamber's centenary celebrations. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the occasion was special as FICCI completed 100 years of contributing to India's economic journey while adapting to changing times. Tracing India's economic progress over the past century, the Prime Minister highlighted the contribution of citizens, youth, farmers, workers and industry over the past 12 years. "Today in India, the pace of progress is also the fastest, and the speed of coming out of poverty is also unprecedented," PM Modi said.

Referring to the latest World Bank report, which stated that 50 crore Indians had moved out of poverty in 12 to 13 years, the Prime Minister said the achievement was a matter of pride for the country. "This report is going to fill all of us with pride," he remarked. He said the progress reflected the impact of the policies and intent behind the country's development trajectory. "It shows that the path on which India is walking today is right, accurate, and has the guarantee of the country's success in it," PM Modi asserted.

Highlighting India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with growth projected at around seven per cent, the Prime Minister also referred to October's record monthly goods exports of nearly USD 50 billion. He noted that several global institutions had revised India's growth projections upwards. "Moody's Ratings, S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank are revising our growth upward," PM Modi said.