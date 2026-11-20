Congress leader Joydeep Roy Barman has challenged the Tripura State Election Commission over failing to secure Central Paramilitary Forces for the November 27 municipal polls, alleging bias and a lack of transparency in ensuring fair elections.

Congress Questions Tripura Election Body on Central Force Deployment

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress leader and National Congress Secretary Joydeep Roy Barman on Wednesday questioned the impartiality of the Tripura State Election Commission, alleging that it had failed to provide clarity on the deployment of adequate Central Paramilitary Forces for the upcoming municipal elections, scheduled for November 27.

Speaking to ANI after an emergency all-party meeting convened by State Election Commissioner PK Chakraborty at the Secretariat on Wednesday evening, Roy Barman said the Commission had failed to honour its earlier assurance regarding the deployment of Central Forces. He recalled that on November 16, at around 4:40 PM, representatives of various political parties had gathered outside the State Election Commissioner's office, where they were reportedly assured that a concrete decision on the deployment of adequate Central Forces would be taken within 72 hours.

However, during Wednesday's meeting, attended by Congress representatives Joydeep Roy Barman and Advocate Prashant Sen Choudhury, the Commission reportedly denied giving any such assurance, stating that discussions with the concerned authorities were still underway. It also informed the political parties that no confirmation had yet been received from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the deployment of Central Forces.

Expressing concern over the uncertainty ahead of the November 27 polls, Roy Barman said the Congress would continue its protest, alleging that the prevailing political atmosphere in Tripura was increasingly vulnerable, with incidents of political violence becoming frequent. He further alleged that Model Code of Conduct violations were taking place openly and accused BJP workers of involvement in such incidents. He also raised concerns over alleged hate speech by BJP ministers targeting communities along religious lines, particularly Hindus and Muslims.

Roy Barman said the Congress had already brought these concerns to the Commission's attention three days ago, but no concrete action had been taken so far. Questioning the impartiality of the State Election Commission, he alleged that the Commission was functioning in an arbitrary and partisan manner rather than ensuring a level playing field for all political parties. He also expressed dissatisfaction over the Commission's response regarding law and order, stating that assurances of police intervention in extraordinary circumstances were insufficient when, according to him, extraordinary situations had already emerged, including alleged assaults on opposition workers and incidents of houses being set on fire.

Appealing to the people of Tripura not to succumb to fear, the Congress leader urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic franchise. He said the Congress would remain on the ground to support citizens and resist any attempt to prevent them from voting. The Congress leader's remarks come amid heightened political tensions ahead of the November 27 municipal elections, with opposition parties demanding adequate Central Force deployment and stronger intervention by the State Election Commission to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.