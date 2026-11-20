The BJP organized a high-level Janajati Chintan Baithak in Agartala. National leaders and tribal representatives convened to discuss strategies for tribal welfare and empowerment, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for inclusive growth.

BJP Organises Janajati Chintan Baithak To Discuss Tribal Empowerment

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday organised a high-level ‘Janajati Chintan Baithak’ at its party headquarters, bringing together senior national leaders and tribal representatives from across the country to discuss issues concerning the development, welfare and empowerment of tribal communities.

The meeting was attended by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, BL Santhosh, the National President of the BJP's ST Morcha, Union Minister Jual Oram, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and several other senior national leaders and tribal representatives. The primary objective of the meeting was to deliberate on various issues affecting tribal communities and explore ways to accelerate their overall development and empowerment.

The meeting was organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring inclusive growth and bringing further development to tribal communities across the country. Keeping this vision in focus, tribal leaders and representatives from different states were invited to the party headquarters to participate in the deliberations.

Representing Tripura, four leaders- Bipin Debbarma, Santana Chakma, Bikash Debbarma and Abhijit Debbarma, President of the BJP's Tripura State Tribal Morcha- attended the important meeting. All four representatives actively participated in the ‘Janajati Chintan Baithak’, where discussions were held on a range of issues related to tribal welfare, development and empowerment. The meeting highlighted the party's focus on strengthening engagement with tribal communities and working towards their inclusive development in line with the Prime Minister's vision. (ANI)