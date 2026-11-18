The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is conducting the draw for the Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery on November 18, 2026. Ticket holders can check the winning numbers to see who claims the Rs 21 Lakh top prize.
The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries will conduct the draw for the Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery today, November 18, 2026. Ticket holders across Punjab and other participating states are awaiting the official announcement of the winning numbers later this evening.
Priced at Rs 50 per ticket, the Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery features a top prize of Rs 21 Lakh, alongside multiple cash tiers designed to reward thousands of participants. The draw time is 6.30 PM.
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Today’s Draw Timings & Official Portal Lottery
Name: Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery
Draw Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Draw Time: 6.30 PM onwards
Official Website: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in
Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday: Prize Structure
1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 9000
3rd Prize: Rs 3000
4th Prize: Rs 2000
5th Prize: Rs 1000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
How to Check Today’s Punjab Lottery Results?
- Visit the official Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries portal at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.
- Navigate to the "Results" section on the homepage.
- Select Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery (18-11-2026) and download the official result PDF.
- Match your ticket series and number against the published winning list.
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