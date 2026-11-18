The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is conducting the draw for the Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery on November 18, 2026. Ticket holders can check the winning numbers to see who claims the Rs 21 Lakh top prize.

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries will conduct the draw for the Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery today, November 18, 2026. Ticket holders across Punjab and other participating states are awaiting the official announcement of the winning numbers later this evening.

Priced at Rs 50 per ticket, the Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery features a top prize of Rs 21 Lakh, alongside multiple cash tiers designed to reward thousands of participants. The draw time is 6.30 PM.

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Today’s Draw Timings & Official Portal Lottery

Name: Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery

Draw Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Draw Time: 6.30 PM onwards

Official Website: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in

Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

4th Prize: Rs 2000

5th Prize: Rs 1000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

How to Check Today’s Punjab Lottery Results?

Visit the official Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries portal at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Results" section on the homepage.

Select Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery (18-11-2026) and download the official result PDF.

Match your ticket series and number against the published winning list.

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