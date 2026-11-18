SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar has mocked Akhilesh Yadav for dissolving SP district units, labeling the committees as criminal syndicates and suggesting that Yadav should resign from the presidency to fix the party's internal crises.

Rajbhar Mocks Akhilesh Yadav Over Dissolution Of SP District Units

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, mocking the recent dissolution of various SP district executive committees and sarcastically advising him to resign from the party presidency altogether.

In a post on X, Rajbhar criticised the internal functioning of the SP organisation and took a direct jibe at the party leadership. "Dear friend Akhilesh Yadav Ji! Instead of dissolving district executive committees one by one, it would be better if you dissolve both the national and state executive committees simultaneously and resign from the post of national president yourself," Rajbhar wrote.

Targeting the party's ground-level apparatus, Rajbhar alleged that the structures termed as "executive committees" by the SP leadership are actually syndicates of criminals and mafia elements. "After Kannauj, Etah, Kasganj, and Gorakhpur, you have now cracked the whip on Hapur? You didn't like the Gurjar district president there, so you dissolved the entire district executive committee! What you call an executive committee, the entire state knows is actually a syndicate of thugs and mafia spread across every district," he remarked.

Mocking the internal factionalism and ongoing power struggles within the opposition camp as elections approach, Rajbhar added. "Now, our valuable advice is that instead of demolishing the 'One District, One Mafia' syndicate in retail, dismantle it in wholesale... Start by immediately resigning yourself... because you are the supreme overlord of all these criminal syndicates. Anyway, the organisation is filled with looters, seasoned thugs, and mafia. You have nurtured precisely these elements at every crossroad. As elections draw closer, gang wars have slowly started brewing within your district-level gangs. In the illusion of coming to power, mutual clashes have broken out among them... Chacha-vadi [Shivpal Yadav faction] are also busy adding fuel to the fire, sitting coiled inside your district-level syndicates."

Rajbhar, regarding vote-bank dynamics, advised Yadav to pass the baton to minority leadership to salvage the party's electoral prospects. "My advice is that by first removing yourself from the post of president, you should hand over the party's command to a capable Muslim youth. Who knows, your 'M' [Muslim] demographic, currently sitting miffed with you, might melt. Making a young Muslim leader the national president might just save a little bit of the SP's honor in the upcoming elections," Rajbhar added, signing off with multiple salutations across diverse communities: "Jai Bharat, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Krishna, Jai Parashuram, Jai Maharaja Suheldev!"

Rajbhar’s sharp remarks come in the wake of the Samajwadi Party dissolving several district units—including Kannauj, Etah, Kasganj, Gorakhpur, and most recently Hapur, where the district unit was dismantled reportedly following disputes over the removal of a Gurjar district president. The remarks come ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the SP preparing for a crucial electoral contest, while the Congress is also looking to expand its political footprint in the state.