Mumbai turned into a global celebrity destination on November 17 as Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards. The prestigious environmental ceremony, founded by Prince William in 2020, was hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, marking the first time India has welcomed the international event.

The royal couple's visit was particularly significant as it marked their first official trip to India together since 2016. It was also Kate's first appearance at the Earthshot Prize ceremony since 2022. She had missed the subsequent editions in 2023, 2024 and 2025 due to family commitments, her cancer treatment and recovery, and the Wales family's relocation.

Kate made a striking appearance in a bespoke red Anarkali outfit featuring traditional Banarasi gold detailing. The handwoven silk Georgette ensemble included intricate embroidery and glass bead embellishments, with its rich vermilion shade created using vegetable-based dyes. Prince William complemented her appearance in a customised black bandhgala designed by Manish Malhotra.